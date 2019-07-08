Cumberland Advisors Adds Two to Staff

Cumberland Advisors has named Mark Myers chief operations officer and Andrew Crawford regional director of investments.

Myers has more than 35 years of experience in management and financial accounting, including strategic planning and budgeting, financial reporting and analysis, operations and project management. Crawford's territory for Cumberland Advisors includes New England and the mid-Atlantic. Prior to joining the firm, he was the director of municipal Sales at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and that a vice president of municipal sales and principal at Wells Fargo, covering institutional municipal bond accounts.

Cumberland Advisors was founded in 1973 and serves clients locally and internationally. In June, the firm was named the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce's small business of the year in the professional services categories.