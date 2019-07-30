Marketing
Sarasota Orthopedic Associates Rebrands as 360 Orthopedics
The new name is a reflection of the practice's growth.
Sarasota Orthopedic Associates has rebranded as 360 Orthopedics. The original name dates back 40 years, and is a reflection of when the practice's physicians treated patients in one location. Over the past eight years, the practice has added locations in Lakewood Ranch and Venice; the new name is a reflection of that growth, as well as a 360-degree approach in treating patients and the range of available treatment options.