Sarasota Chamber Recognizes 2019 Small Business Awards Winners

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, along with nearly 500 business and community leaders, celebrated local small businesses by awarding five category winners and one Top Honor Small Business of the Year at the 29th Annual Frank G. Berlin Sr., Small Business Awards on June 14.

The 2019 Small Business Awards winners are:

Top Honor - Small Business of the Year

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Hospitality & Tourism Organization of the Year

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Non-Profit Organization of the Year

Forty Carrots Family Center

Products & Services Business of the Year

Music Compound

Professional Services Business of the Year

Cumberland Advisors

Retail Business of the Year

Unlimited Comfort Mattress Factory