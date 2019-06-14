Awards
Sarasota Chamber Recognizes 2019 Small Business Awards Winners
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens took home the top honor.
The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, along with nearly 500 business and community leaders, celebrated local small businesses by awarding five category winners and one Top Honor Small Business of the Year at the 29th Annual Frank G. Berlin Sr., Small Business Awards on June 14.
The 2019 Small Business Awards winners are:
Top Honor - Small Business of the Year
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
Hospitality & Tourism Organization of the Year
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
Non-Profit Organization of the Year
Forty Carrots Family Center
Products & Services Business of the Year
Music Compound
Professional Services Business of the Year
Cumberland Advisors
Retail Business of the Year
Unlimited Comfort Mattress Factory