Selma Göker Wilson Joins Schimberg Group as Project Manager

Selma Göker Wilson Image: Lori Sax

Selma Göker Wilson recently joined Schimberg Group, a Sarasota-based architecture and interior design firm which focuses on commercial, cultural and high-end residential projects.

Göker Wilson, hired as project manager, has an international background, having lived in Turkey, Japan, Syria and the United Kingdom. She trained as an architect at Sheffield University in the UK, and is licensed in both the UK and Turkey. Over the past 25 years, she has garnered a vast level of experience working in different cultures and on projects ranging in scale from private homes to opera houses. She has also taught at the university level.

Göker Wilson’s professional affiliations include the American Institute of Architects, the Royal Institute of British Architects, and the Turkish Chamber of Architects and Engineers. She is also a member of the United States Institute for Theater Technicians and the Sarasota Architectural Foundation.

“We are beyond excited about Selma joining the team," says architect Barron Schimberg, founder of Schimberg Group. "Her experience enhances the high quality and level of service we provide to our clients throughout the country and abroad.”