Florida College Access Network Recognizes CareerSource Suncoast's Chris Laney

Attendees at a past State of Jobs conference. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Florida College Access Network (FCAN) recently recognized three leaders throughout Florida who have made impactful achievements in workforce education. Chris Laney, director of education and community investment with CareerSource Suncoast, was among those recognized for his role in the launch and continued involvement in the State of Jobs Conference. Now in its fifth year, the State of Jobs conference has served more than 2,000 high school juniors and seniors statewide, engaging them with community leaders and introducing them to careers they’re most interested in or have never even heard about.

“I’m honored to be part of the solution for keeping our talent in the state of Florida. I can’t do the work I’m doing without the incredible partners and leaders who believe in the mission, ” says Laney.

Forty-nine percent of working-age Floridians currently hold a postsecondary degree or credential, and FCAN believes there is still work to be done in order to ensure the state has the talent to meet the needs of its rapidly growing economy.

The Workforce Education Innovator Award winners were nominated by their peers and selected through a competitive process. They will be honored at a special awards luncheon on May 8, 2019, at Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, as part of the 2019 FCAN Summit.