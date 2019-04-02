A Ritz-Carlton Tower Residences Penthouse Sells for $5.4 Million

A view from the terrace of Penthouse 1802, The Ritz-Carlton Tower Residences Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders & Company

A coveted corner penthouse on the 18th floor of the Ritz-Carlton Tower Residences sold in an all-cash deal for $5.4 million, making it the highest priced residential sale in Sarasota County in March. The 5,275-square-foot condominium has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, plus library, fireplace and gourmet kitchen. It was originally listed for $6.1 million in May 2018. Beth Afflebach and Joan Dickinson of Michael Saunders and Company were the listing and selling agents.