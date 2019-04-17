  1. News & City Life
Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Announces Small Business Award Finalists

Finalists are judged on several areas, including innovation of a product or service, business growth and contributions to the community.

Photography by Staff 4/17/2019 at 1:23pm

Image: Shutterstock

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 2019 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards. The awards luncheon recognizes local member businesses and individuals in various categories. Finalists are judged on several areas, including innovation of a product or service, business growth and contributions to the community. 

To be eligible for the 2019 Small Business Awards, businesses must be a member of The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce in good standing; operate with 75 employees or fewer; and be a locally-owned and operated organization under the same ownership for a minimum of three years.

Here are the finalists:

Hospitality & Tourism Organization of the Year 

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

The Circus Arts Conservatory

The Players Centre for Performing Arts

Nonprofit Organization of the Year

Forty Carrots Family Center

Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, Inc.

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)

Products & Services Business of the Year

Music Compound

Rite Technology

Sabal Palm Bank

Professional Services Business of the Year

Allegiant Private Advisors

Blalock Walters, P.A.

Cumberland Advisors

Retail Business of the Year 

Joe-Lin Lampshades

Pottery as Art

Unlimited Comfort Mattress 

A "Top Honor" Small Business of the Year Award winner will be chosen at the awards luncheon from the winners of the categories listed above.  

