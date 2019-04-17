Awards
Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Announces Small Business Award Finalists
Finalists are judged on several areas, including innovation of a product or service, business growth and contributions to the community.
The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for the 2019 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards. The awards luncheon recognizes local member businesses and individuals in various categories. Finalists are judged on several areas, including innovation of a product or service, business growth and contributions to the community.
To be eligible for the 2019 Small Business Awards, businesses must be a member of The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce in good standing; operate with 75 employees or fewer; and be a locally-owned and operated organization under the same ownership for a minimum of three years.
Here are the finalists:
Hospitality & Tourism Organization of the Year
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
The Circus Arts Conservatory
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
Nonprofit Organization of the Year
Forty Carrots Family Center
Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, Inc.
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)
Products & Services Business of the Year
Music Compound
Rite Technology
Sabal Palm Bank
Professional Services Business of the Year
Allegiant Private Advisors
Blalock Walters, P.A.
Cumberland Advisors
Retail Business of the Year
Joe-Lin Lampshades
Pottery as Art
Unlimited Comfort Mattress
A "Top Honor" Small Business of the Year Award winner will be chosen at the awards luncheon from the winners of the categories listed above.