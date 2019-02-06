  1. News & City Life
Cumberland Advisors Sets Third Annual Financial Literacy Conference for April 11

Cumberland Advisors has partnered with USF Sarasota-Manatee for the third year in a row.

By Staff 2/6/2019 at 9:39am

Image: Shutterstock

Cumberland Advisors' third annual Financial Markets and the Economy conference will be held on at USF Sarasota-Manatee on April 11 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. This year's lineup includes a discussion about the U.S. stock market and the global economic outlook; a session on how the world looks at economics and geopolitics; and a special panel on health, hunger and philanthropy. Susan Harper, Canada's Consul General from Miami, will participate in a special interview session, and Gretchen Morgenson, senior writer for The Wall Street Journal's special investigations unit, will deliver the keynote address. 

See the full schedule and buy tickets ($50) here.  

 

