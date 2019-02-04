Downtown Restaurant Rebrands

The downtown Sarasota restaurant Salute! Ristorante & Enoteca was recently given a new name and logo. Executive chef and proprietor Laszlo Bevardi changed the name of the restaurant to Bevardi’s Salute! Restaurant. The restaurant opened in 2010 and is owned and operated by Bevardi, his wife, Ottilia Bevardi, and their two daughters. The restaurant offers a full bar, happy hour and early bird specials and live music and can seat between 20 and 200 for weddings, corporate events and family functions.