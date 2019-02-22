  1. Home & Real Estate
Home Sales Down Statewide in January

Home sales were down 6.2 percent and townhouse and condo sales were down 10.9 percent last month.

By Staff 2/22/2019 at 10:42am

Image: Mark Moz/Flickr

Sales of single-family homes around the state were down in January, as were sales of townhouses and condos, when compared to January 2018, according to new data published by Florida Realtors. In January, the organization recorded 15,526 home sales, down 6.2 percent from a year prior, and 6,739 townhouse and condo sales, down 10.9 percent from a year prior. The organization cited "uncertainty over mortgage interest rates, the stock market and the federal government’s shutdown" as possible factors that affected property sales last month.

