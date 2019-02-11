Benjamin DeMarsh Joins Dunlap & Moran, P.A.

DeMarsh grew up in Sarasota and is a Pine View grad. Image: Shutterstock

Benjamin T. DeMarsh has joined the Dunlap & Moran, P.A., as an associate. DeMarsh was born in Sarasota and graduated from Pine View School. He obtained his J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law in 2014, and previously practiced law in Texas at a small boutique law firm before relocating back to Florida. His areas of practice at Dunlap & Moran include real estate transactions, real estate litigation, and development and governmental regulation.