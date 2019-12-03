A Casey Key Estate Sells for $8.75 Million

1011 Casey Key Road Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders & Company

Villa de Paradiso, a gated Mediterranean-style estate on 200 feet of Gulf-frontage at 1011 Casey Key Road, has sold for $8.75 million, making it the highest priced sale on that exclusive barrier island since 2009.

It’s also the highest Gulf-front sale in Sarasota County to date in 2019, according to Michael Saunders & Company. All three agents who managed the transaction are Michael Saunders realtors: Deborah Beacham represented the sellers, and Nora Johnson and Klaus Lang represented the buyers.

The purchasers are a local couple, said Lang in a release. “I’ve worked with them for many years to find the perfect property specifically on Casey Key,” he said.

Beacham participated in six of the seven sales of over $3 million that have taken place on Casey Key in 2019 as of late November. “What is new this year, are the multiple offers being made. We have not seen this kind of activity in years—if ever,” she said in the same release. “I personally have been involved in three multiple offer situations [in 2019], one of which was for a $7 million-dollar listing. That points to a lack of premium properties with the frontage and newer-built homes that buyers are seeking, especially on the limited valuable, waterfront land.”