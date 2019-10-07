Education
DeSantis Proposes Increase in Florida Teachers' Starting Salaries
The governor's proposal would raise Florida teachers' starting salaries from $37,636 to $47,500.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing an increase in the starting salary for Florida teachers as part of his 2020 budget recommendations, which would raise teachers' minimum salary from $37,636 to $47,500. The pay increase—which DeSantis says will help alleviate a teacher shortage in the state—would affect more than 100,000 teachers and require an investment of more than $600 million. According to the National Education Association, Florida currently ranks 26th in the nation for starting teacher pay; if DeSantis' proposal goes into effect, that ranking would jump to No. 2.