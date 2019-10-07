DeSantis Proposes Increase in Florida Teachers' Starting Salaries

Gov. Ron DeSantis Image: Courtesy Governor's Press Office

Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing an increase in the starting salary for Florida teachers as part of his 2020 budget recommendations, which would raise teachers' minimum salary from $37,636 to $47,500. The pay increase—which DeSantis says will help alleviate a teacher shortage in the state—would affect more than 100,000 teachers and require an investment of more than $600 million. According to the National Education Association, Florida currently ranks 26th in the nation for starting teacher pay; if DeSantis' proposal goes into effect, that ranking would jump to No. 2.