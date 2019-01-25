Survey Finds Small Business Owners Concerned About 'Economic Uncertainty'

Florida small business owners are concerned about "economic uncertainty," according to new survey results published by the Florida Chamber of Commerce. Twenty-three percent of small business owners said they were concerned about uncertainty in the Chamber's most recent survey, up from just 8 percent during the previous quarter. The percentage of small business owners who said they expect the economy to weaken either "slightly" or "significantly," meanwhile, increased from 17 percent in the last quarter of 2018 to 41 percent this quarter.