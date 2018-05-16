  1. Eat & Drink
Craft Beer Week at Oak & Stone, Warhol Nights, Sarasota's Monthly Food Truck Festival and More Local Dining Events

Including "Men Who Cook & Brew" and a wine dinner at Cafe Amici.

By Ashley Cooper 5/16/2018 at 10:23am

Beer friends kteahh

Image: Shutterstock

American Craft Beer Week

May 14th through May 19th

Oak & Stone kicked off American Craft Beer Week on Monday with a week full of events, including Ladies Night Out, Blind Beer Tasting, Brewtails!, unveiling a collaboration with Big Top Brewing, creating glitter beer for Glitter Beer & Beards, and, to cap off the week, a Float Party.

Warhol Nights with Florida Studio Theatre

May 16th

You can experience Andy Warhol's world at night—check out Selby Gardens' exhibition while enjoying food, drinks and entertainment from Florida Studio Theatre. There will be sketches, musicals and improv games.

Antinori-Bertani-Gaia Wine Dinner

May 19th

Cafe Amici Sarasota will host a wine dinner with Italian wines from Antinori, Bertani and Gaia. Three courses included veal with brandy tuna sauce and fried capers, spinach gnocchi with burrata and tomatoes, rack of lamb with roasted garlic and rosemary, and a white chocolate panna cotta. All of the courses will be paired with wines from the featured winemakers. 

Sarasota's Monthly Food Truck Rally

May 19th

JDub's Brewing Company hosts their monthly food truck rally this Saturday. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and local food trucks. Featured food trucks include Smokin Momma Lora's BBQ & More, Fillaburger, Funky Fusion, BulGoGi Sarasota, Mother Truckin Good, Double W Ribeye Wagon, Smokin Bowls, Bowled Life and Tropical Crepes & Waffles Food Truck.

Asolo Rep's Men Who Cook & Brew

May 20th

Asolo Rep brings back this popular event—this year with a "garden to table" theme at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens —which features local guests chefs who will prepare a dinner using their favorite recipes, served along local breweries' craft beers. Highlights include: a craft beer garden, beer-themed appetizers, chef appetizers and entrée stations, raffles for gourmet cooking classes, an award for best table décor, a "people's choice" award for best chef, live music, a parade of chefs and merchandise for sale. 

Beer Here

Health & Fitness

Public health

State Sues Opioid Makers, Distributers

05/16/2018 By Staff

Appointments

Nonprofit Names New Board Chair

05/14/2018 By Staff

Health care

Company Introduces High-Tech Opioid Dispenser

05/09/2018 By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Moving Ahead with Plans for Venice Hospital

05/09/2018 By Staff

Health care

Number of Floridians Without Health Insurance Rises

05/09/2018 By Staff

Data

Florida's Health Care System Ranked No. 48 in the Country

05/07/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

