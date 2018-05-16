Craft Beer Week at Oak & Stone, Warhol Nights, Sarasota's Monthly Food Truck Festival and More Local Dining Events

May 14th through May 19th

Oak & Stone kicked off American Craft Beer Week on Monday with a week full of events, including Ladies Night Out, Blind Beer Tasting, Brewtails!, unveiling a collaboration with Big Top Brewing, creating glitter beer for Glitter Beer & Beards, and, to cap off the week, a Float Party.

May 16th

You can experience Andy Warhol's world at night—check out Selby Gardens' exhibition while enjoying food, drinks and entertainment from Florida Studio Theatre. There will be sketches, musicals and improv games.

May 19th

Cafe Amici Sarasota will host a wine dinner with Italian wines from Antinori, Bertani and Gaia. Three courses included veal with brandy tuna sauce and fried capers, spinach gnocchi with burrata and tomatoes, rack of lamb with roasted garlic and rosemary, and a white chocolate panna cotta. All of the courses will be paired with wines from the featured winemakers.

May 19th

JDub's Brewing Company hosts their monthly food truck rally this Saturday. Enjoy local craft beer, live music and local food trucks. Featured food trucks include Smokin Momma Lora's BBQ & More, Fillaburger, Funky Fusion, BulGoGi Sarasota, Mother Truckin Good, Double W Ribeye Wagon, Smokin Bowls, Bowled Life and Tropical Crepes & Waffles Food Truck.

May 20th

Asolo Rep brings back this popular event—this year with a "garden to table" theme at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens —which features local guests chefs who will prepare a dinner using their favorite recipes, served along local breweries' craft beers. Highlights include: a craft beer garden, beer-themed appetizers, chef appetizers and entrée stations, raffles for gourmet cooking classes, an award for best table décor, a "people's choice" award for best chef, live music, a parade of chefs and merchandise for sale.