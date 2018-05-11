Realtor Named 'Advocate for Social Good'

Maria Rocha Image: Courtesy Ciaran Farrell

Maria Rocha, a realtor at Keller Williams on the Water Sarasota, was recently named a 2018 Advocate for Social Good by Giveback Homes, a social change organization in the real estate industry. The Advocate for Social Good award is given to individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to giving back and pursuing the goal of safe and secure housing for all. Rocha is a Giveback Homes member and recently raised money for one of the organization's "Build Days." Giveback Homes has provided safe and secure homes for over 200 families in Nicaragua, 50 affordable housing projects in the U.S. and water filters to give over 5,000 people access to clean drinking water.