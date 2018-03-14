Do Natural Deodorants Really Work?

Did you know there's a difference between an antiperspirant and a deodorant?

An antiperspirant is intended to control how much you sweat and uses aluminum, in some form, to do so. It acts like a temporary plug or barrier over your armpit's sweat glands. Some say this is fine, some say not so much—there are ongoing conversations that allege that aluminum can lead to various diseases like cancers, reduced kidney function and Alzheimer’s disease.

And since our bodies need to sweat to regulate temps and expel toxins, anyway, I decided it was high time for me to give a natural option a go. Most include baking soda (a.k.a sodium bicarbonate), which prevents odor-causing bacteria from forming. But the question remained: Do they actually work? And will they stand up to our Southwest Florida heat?

Well, good news: I tried, tested and loved all three of these natural options.

Agent Nateur is committed to sourcing the most effective, cruelty-free, pure, non-GMO, non-toxic ingredients. Their Holi (Rose) N4 Deodorant ($26) is a dreamy blend of rose and sandalwood, which is a natural deodorant. The scent is lovely and the protection lasts. (Here's a list of ingredients.)

Vapour's AER deodorant Image: Courtesy Vapour Organic Beauty

Vapour Organic Beauty's AER Next-Level Deodorant ($24) is just that—next level. The innovative and concentrated gel to powder formula transforms on your skin after application. A little goes a long way. All you need is a light, breathable barrier to fight odor-causing bacteria. I tried Lavender Myrrh—so clean and fresh. But Ginger Grapefruit and Palo Santo Blood Orange sound like scents that are both worth trying, too. (Here's the list of ingredients.)

Ursa Major's Hoppin' Fresh deodorant Image: Courtesy Ursa Major

Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh Deodorant ($18) is the perfect deodorant to start your day. The bright, fresh cooling scent is uplifting and reliable. And this award-winning, natural deodorant eliminates underarm odor while absorbing excess moisture and soothing sensitive skin. (Here's the list of ingredients.)