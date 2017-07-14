  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

On the Homefront

Margaritaville Moves to Bradenton

Jimmy Buffett’s laid-back island lifestyle is coming to the west Bradenton development of Harbour Isles.

By Ilene Denton 7/14/2017 at 10:09am

1 one particular harbour marina at harbour isle ad5exd

A rendering of One Particular Harbour at Harbour Isles.

Image: Courtesy Minto Communities

In his hit song, “One Particular Harbour,” Jimmy Buffett sings about an idyllic island destination “sheltered from the wind, where the children play on the shore each day and all are safe within.”

Minto Communities is aiming to capture that laid-back vacay vibe at its Harbour Isles development on Anna Maria Sound in west Bradenton, where it is building One Particular Harbour Marina and Residences in conjunction with Margaritaville Holdings.  

One hundred thirty-two Harbour Walks waterfront condominiums, priced from the $400,000s, are being built. They are adjacent to a deepwater marina now under construction, with 55 wet slips and 128 dry slips and up to 30,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space. A waterfront beach club with sky bar, resort pool, tot lot and yoga lawn also are part of the project. The marina is expected to be completed next spring and will include a Margaritaville-themed restaurant that will be open to the public and will be accessible by boat.

“Jimmy Buffett and his music are all about boating, sailing, the beach—and that is exactly what Harbour Isles has represented since it opened,” says Minto senior vice president William Bullock. One Particular Harbor, he says, is “targeted to an all-age group; people who enjoy fun and sun.” A Jimmy Buffett Sirius XM channel now plays throughout the community’s amenity centers, and the model-home interiors have been updated with a Key West feel.

The biggest change the partnership brings is the institution of a professionally managed vacation rental program. “Buyers can live there full-time—and they do—or can use them as an investment product,” Bullock says. There will be a five-night minimal rental stay.

Bullock says Minto sold 30 of the 132 total units at Marina Walk units before the One Particular Harbor branding. “The minute we announced the partnership,” he says, “we got hundreds of registrations from people interested in learning more about the One Particular Harbor concept.”

Earlier this year, Minto launched Latitude Margaritaville in Daytona Beach and Hilton Head, South Carolina. These are much larger 55-and-over active-adult communities with Margaritaville-inspired retail centers. The Hilton Head property, for example, encompasses more than 2,700 acres.

2 one particular harbour condominiums at harbour isle ygqngg

A rendering of the Harbour Walk condominiums at One Particular Harbour.

Image: Courtesy Minto Communities

Filed under
real estate news
Show Comments

Related Content

Luxury Living

Which Local Zip Codes Are Among Florida’s Priciest?

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

News and Notes from the Real Estate Industry.

06/01/2017 By Staff

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Lilly Pulitzer Colors in a Riverview Boulevard Home

05/22/2017 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

Best Bakeries

Sarasota's Best Bakeries

05/25/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Mad for Mangos

Recipe: Mango Chutney

07/12/2017 By Ilene Denton

Diner Leagues

New Diner Opens at Westfield Siesta Key Mall

07/06/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Lionfish Cooking Derby, Bell Cow Float Day and More Local Dining Events

07/05/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Things to Do

Find a Restaurant

06/30/2017

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Dog Days Theatre Entertains with Relatively Speaking

07/14/2017 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: July 13-19

07/13/2017 By Ilene Denton

New Era Begins

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Raises the Roof

07/13/2017 By Kay Kipling

New Faces

The Ringling Highlights Portraits from the Permanent Collection with the Posed Exhibit

07/12/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Cruel Summer

MTV Releases Official "Siesta Key" Trailer

07/11/2017 By Staff

Luxury on Wheels

Riding the Rails of History with John Ringling's Wisconsin

07/10/2017 By Isabel Lower

Fashion & Shopping

Farm to Face

Talking With Natural Beauty Queen Tata Harper

07/11/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Shop to It

July's Best Shopping Deals

07/07/2017 By Katherine Flanders

In the Glow

Visible Men Academy Co-Founder Shannon Rohrer-Phillips Tells Us What's in Her Makeup Bag

07/06/2017 By Heather Dunhill

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Summer Cool

Stay Cool With This Month’s Best Local Shopping Finds

06/28/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Hidden Gems

Salvador Dalí Fancied Himself a Jeweler

06/22/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

Margaritaville Moves to Bradenton

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

Luxury Living

Which Local Zip Codes Are Among Florida’s Priciest?

07/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Five Eclectic Home Finds from Designer Terrance Leaser

07/14/2017 With Terrance Leaser

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Sporting Life in Laurel Oak Estates

07/13/2017 By Robert Plunket

What I’m Crushing On

Five Elegant Finds from Interior Designer Marcia Norris

06/30/2017 With Marcia Norris

Just Listed

On Longboat Key, a $14.75 Million Beachfront Mansion Goes on the Market.

06/29/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Save Our Sea Turtles

Heads Up: Our Beach Furniture is Interfering with Sea Turtle Nesting Season

07/14/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Making Waves

Ginger, a Sarasota Bay Dolphin, is Spotted With New Calf

07/12/2017 By Megan McDonald

At the Car Wash

It's All in the Details: Johnny's Car Wash Celebrates 60th Anniversary

07/12/2017 By Rick Morgan

Family Fun Guide

The Best Things to Do With Kids in Sarasota-Manatee

07/11/2017 Edited by Ilene Denton

Lionfish Safari

This Weekend's Lionfish Derby Combines Hunting and Environmental Conservation

07/07/2017 By Rick Morgan

Starry Night

Explore the Universe in the Bishop Planetarium at the South Florida Museum

07/06/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Wellness & Workouts

Fitness Pro Chaz Glunk Talks Summer Beach Bod Hacks and Tips for Adopting an Active Lifestyle

07/05/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Off the Mat

Goat Yoga: It's a Thing

06/28/2017 By Megan McDonald

Best Burgers

We Put a Much-Hyped New Veggie Burger to the Test

06/27/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Namaste on the Beach

Go to the Beach or Practice Yoga? Why Not Do Both?

06/20/2017 By Rick Morgan

Kick Pain to the Curb

Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure

06/13/2017 By Katherine Flanders

Mr. Chatterbox

Our Humor Columnist Gets Personal About the Disease Men Fear Most

06/01/2017 By Robert Plunket

Weddings

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe