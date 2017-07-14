Margaritaville Moves to Bradenton

A rendering of One Particular Harbour at Harbour Isles. Image: Courtesy Minto Communities

In his hit song, “One Particular Harbour,” Jimmy Buffett sings about an idyllic island destination “sheltered from the wind, where the children play on the shore each day and all are safe within.”

Minto Communities is aiming to capture that laid-back vacay vibe at its Harbour Isles development on Anna Maria Sound in west Bradenton, where it is building One Particular Harbour Marina and Residences in conjunction with Margaritaville Holdings.

One hundred thirty-two Harbour Walks waterfront condominiums, priced from the $400,000s, are being built. They are adjacent to a deepwater marina now under construction, with 55 wet slips and 128 dry slips and up to 30,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space. A waterfront beach club with sky bar, resort pool, tot lot and yoga lawn also are part of the project. The marina is expected to be completed next spring and will include a Margaritaville-themed restaurant that will be open to the public and will be accessible by boat.

“Jimmy Buffett and his music are all about boating, sailing, the beach—and that is exactly what Harbour Isles has represented since it opened,” says Minto senior vice president William Bullock. One Particular Harbor, he says, is “targeted to an all-age group; people who enjoy fun and sun.” A Jimmy Buffett Sirius XM channel now plays throughout the community’s amenity centers, and the model-home interiors have been updated with a Key West feel.

The biggest change the partnership brings is the institution of a professionally managed vacation rental program. “Buyers can live there full-time—and they do—or can use them as an investment product,” Bullock says. There will be a five-night minimal rental stay.

Bullock says Minto sold 30 of the 132 total units at Marina Walk units before the One Particular Harbor branding. “The minute we announced the partnership,” he says, “we got hundreds of registrations from people interested in learning more about the One Particular Harbor concept.”

Earlier this year, Minto launched Latitude Margaritaville in Daytona Beach and Hilton Head, South Carolina. These are much larger 55-and-over active-adult communities with Margaritaville-inspired retail centers. The Hilton Head property, for example, encompasses more than 2,700 acres.