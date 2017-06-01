  1. Arts & Entertainment

Mic Check

Local Musician Lesa Silvermore Releases Her First Album

With the release of Doppelgänger, local musician Lesa Silvermore is going places (literally).

By Rick Morgan 6/1/2017 at 11:18am

Lesa s singersongwriter rybqez

Lesa Silvermore has roots as a folk singer-songwriter, but her sound is influenced by a variety of genres.

Image: Courtesy Lesa Silvermore

The trio at the billiards table stopped playing and stared at the stage. People at the Growler’s Pub bar looked up from the rims of glass beer mugs. Lesa Silvermore swayed onstage, strumming and singing her cover of Vance Joy’s “Riptide.” 

“Lady, running down to the riptide/Taken away to the dark side/I wanna be your left-hand man.”

One of the distracted billiards players pulled out his phone and started recording. He had set his cue down so he could use two hands to capture the sound.

“I love you when you’re singing that song and/I got a lump in my throat cause/You’re gonna sing the words wrong.”

All three players had put their billiard cues away by this point. The bar didn’t need the smacking of phenolic resin balls drowning out the harmony. Tuesday nights are open mic night at Growler’s, and Silvermore, who runs the open mic herself, always gives the bar a treat by starting the night with a few songs.

Silvermore, 25, is a local musician fresh off finishing her first album, Doppelgänger. The album is available on Bandcamp for now, but she plans to have it on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play within a couple of weeks. The album has 10 songs, all of which can be purchased for $10 on Bandcamp. What genre can you expect? Silvermore struggles to answer that question.

“I don’t like being fit into one genre,” Silvermore says. “I like being all over the spectrum, probably because I grew up listening to so many different types of music.”

Silvermore loves Led Zeppelin and the Eagles, but she also embraces the folk sound of her acoustic guitar. Another of her favorite genres, punk, makes her musical influences even more eclectic.

“I play acoustic guitar, but I don’t play it like an acoustic person,” Silvermore says. “I go hard on it. I break strings, and I break picks. I’ve made my fingers bleed.”

The complexity of her sound is evident on singles like “Run Away with Me,” where the melodic folk singing is joined by aggressive guitar solos and an upbeat tempo. “L.H.A.G.N” features an electric guitar playing along with the vocals of Silvermore and backup singer Josh Scheible. These sounds didn’t come together overnight. Doppelgänger took about two years for Silvermore to make. 

“Obviously I wasn’t planning on my album to take two years,” Silvermore says. “Life happens.” After six months of rehearsing, her previous bass player got pregnant three weeks before they were supposed to hit the studio. Her previous drummer was in too many different bands already, so she had to find someone who could be around more. Silvermore and her band finally got three days in the recording studio, but the process still wasn’t over.

“I had a particular sound that I was going for,” Silvermore says. “My producer would send me one track back a month, and I would listen to it on every speaker you could imagine. Car, friend’s speakers, my house speakers. Every speaker you could picture. That way I know the tone would sound good.”

Silvermore released two EPs in the past, but Doppelgänger is her first full studio album. She toured last summer to promote and sell merchandise. The money she made on merchandise and a Kickstarter campaign paid for the production of physical Doppelgänger albums for any fans who prefer hardcopy. She paid for the studio time and the sound mastering with her own money saved from past gigs. 

Lesa silvermore album release zdvqil

Silvermore celebrated the release of her first album with her bandmates. 

Image: Courtesy Lesa Silvermore

Silvermore works at Florida Studio Theatre and studies film at State College of Florida. Working, submitting a film for her school’s film festival and mastering Doppelgänger eats a lot of time, but the local musician still runs her open mic night at Growler's. Silvermore started playing the open mic before she was 21, but a new law prohibiting underage people from even entering bars threatened her attendance. Growler’s liked her so much, however, that the management hired her as a barback to keep her around. She eventually took over the open mic and still bartends as a guest celebrity occasionally.

Swing by Growler’s on a Tuesday night and you can see Silvermore’s passion first-hand. The stage is about 10 feet by 10 feet, and flashing colored lights decorate the area. On the same Tuesday night she captivated the Growler’s crowd, Silvermore set up the microphones and made the sign-up list.

She sets everything up for the open mic except the speakers, which belong to Growler’s. Silvermore used to bring her own speakers but stopped because she was nervous about them getting destroyed. “It’s bad enough I let people play my guitar,” she says. She found time to chat with other performers, including a man with a guitar and a German shepherd/hound/lab mix named Ginger. At the start of her set, Silvermore told everyone to tip the bartender, Daniel. 

Silvermore does indeed let other performers borrow her Luna guitar. Why? “Because I’m stupid,” she says with a laugh. “I haven’t had anything really terrible.” The only horror story was a girl who felt she needed a few drinks to ease the stage fright. The girl wailed too hard on the guitar, breaking two strings and a bridge. Only Silvermore can do this to her own guitar. Without yelling, she firmly asked the girl to get off the stage. 

That’s the only horror story Silvermore has experienced, so she keeps letting people strum away on her Luna. She feels that giving people her main guitar (and making a point to tell them it’s her main guitar) provides a sense of responsibility to take the event somewhat seriously.

June 14 marks the start of Silvermore’s next tour. She'll be performing with fellow Sarasota resident and singer-songwriter Sam Robertson. The tour goes up and down the East Coast, hitting cities like Atlanta, Nashville and New York. The last date is July 15 in Jacksonville. Learning to perform as a solo singer-songwriter, where people can easily tune you out at a bar, has sharpened Silvermore’s stage presence.

“When I was up there on stage [solo], I was kind of like a big ball of energy because I knew that if I was crazy on stage, people would look,” Silvermore says. “I don’t go into the mindset of, ‘Oh, I’m this folk singer-songwriter and no one is going to want to pay attention to me at a bar.’”

Until the tour begins, Silvermore will continue running her open mic. If Tuesday night at Growler’s is any indication, she can indeed hold a crowd’s attention as a solo folk singer-songwriter. And she didn’t even have to go too crazy. She just sang and played. And helped others.

Lesa silvermore nagi31

Silvermore runs and performs an open mic every Tuesday night at Growler's Pub.

Image: Courtesy Lesa Silvermore

After her short performance, Silvermore set up an extra microphone for a duo called S+S, which consisted of one woman playing a banjo and another a ukulele. The extra microphone caught Silvermore telling the duo how excited she was to hear them play. The duo sounded much different from Silvermore, but they still played beautifully. At one point, the woman on the ukulele switched to a sort of sand shaker percussion instrument.

“He loves her like a mother/Or a piece of furniture.” Many in the crowd had returned to their beers or their conversations since Silvermore stepped away.

“Wooooo!" Silvermore yelled at the end of their set. She hustled up to the stage. “You guys were so good,” she said while helping set up the man performing next. She handed him her guitar and stepped away, ready to enjoy the music.

 

Filed under
Lesa Silvermore, musicians, music
Show Comments

Related Content

Jazzy Afternoon

Punta Gorda's Wine & Jazz Festival Returns Feb. 25

02/17/2017 By Pam Daniel

Get Into the Groove

Meet Walker Lukens, the Excellent Austin Singer Who Headlines the Next Ringling Underground Concert

02/17/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Article

A Preview of This Season's New Music New College

09/21/2015 By Steve Miles

In Town

Beach Boys' Brian Wilson Comes to Sarasota on Sept. 11 in Celebration of Pet Sounds

08/31/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Restaurant Review

Restaurant Review: Downtown Sarasota's Lila

01/03/2017 By Marsha Fottler

Beach Eats

The Best Local Beach Eats

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

National Doughnut Day, a Make-Your-Own-Herbal-Tea Workshop and More Local Dining Events

05/31/2017 By Eat Beat Team

Beer Buds

Calusa Beers Now Available in Bars and Restaurants

05/31/2017 By Rick Morgan

Icelandia

Cold Brew Coffee Makes Sarasota Summers Survivable

05/30/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Now Screening

What We're Watching This Summer

06/01/2017 By Staff

Mic Check

Local Musician Lesa Silvermore Releases Her First Album

06/01/2017 By Rick Morgan

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: June 1-7

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Art Treasures

Everything You Need to Know About The Ringling's David

05/31/2017 By Alice Murphy

Tribute

Saying Good-bye to Gregg Allman

05/31/2017 By Kay Kipling

Star Circus

Circus Sarasota Heads to the Smithsonian Folklife Festival

05/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Garden Party

Trend Report: Florals

05/26/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

Shop To It

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales

05/26/2017 By ShopTalk Team

In the Glow

Stylist and California Girl Lissa Murphy Shares Her Beauty Secrets

05/18/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Shop on St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By Staff

Style Star

What I Wear to Work: Blush Bridal Sarasota’s Fondren Watts

05/11/2017 By Alicia King Robinson

In the Glow

Salon Pro and Bon Vivant Terry McKee Shares His Skincare Secrets

05/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Offers They Couldn't Refuse

Seaward Development Buys Out Tiny Downtown Condo Building

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

What I’m Crushing On

Jeff Hart Highlights Interior Design Trends from the High Point Spring Market

06/01/2017 With Jeff Hart

On the Homefront

News and Notes from the Real Estate Industry.

06/01/2017 By Staff

Top Sale

A Ritz-Carlton Residences Condo is May’s Highest Residential Sale

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Preview

A Sneak Peek at Lakewood Ranch’s Newest Village, Waterside

06/01/2017 By Ilene Denton

View Master

Home Tour: A Sleek New Golden Gate Point Condo

05/30/2017 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Heat Wave

Think Sarasota Summers are Unbearable? Just Wait.

06/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Hart’s Landing, Weekday Morning

06/01/2017 By John Pirman

Queen of the Night

Rare Cactus Will Bloom Tonight at Selby Gardens

05/31/2017 By Megan McDonald

From the Editor

A Gator Tale

05/26/2017 By Pam Daniel

Heat Index

Nancy Parrish Leads a National Battle Against Sexual Harassment in the Military

05/26/2017 By Kay Kipling

Travel & Outdoors

Backyard Bedouins

Step Inside a Sarasota Couple's Kazakhstani Yurt

06/01/2017 By Pam Daniel

Siesta Takes the Crown

Dr. Beach Awards Siesta Beach With Top Honor

05/25/2017 By Rick Morgan

Neighborhood Guide

What to Do on St. Armands/Longboat Key

05/15/2017 By John McCarthy, Ilene Denton, and Abby Weingarten

On the Hook

Freedom is Sweet for the Liveaboards Off Bradenton Beach

03/31/2017 By Isaac Eger

Incredible Journey

A Local Sailor Crosses the Atlantic With His 14-Year-Old Grandson

03/31/2017 By Ilene Denton

Great Boating Adventures

Your Guide to Boating in Sarasota

03/31/2017 By Tom Bayles

Health & Fitness

Takin' It to the Bleat

Try This: Goat Yoga at Geraldson Community Farm

05/10/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Saving Babies

Infant Swimming Resource Helps Kids Learn Water-Survival Techniques

04/26/2017 By Hannah Wallace

Multiplicity

Quadruplets Born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are Thriving

04/21/2017 By Megan McDonald

Made in SRQ

Made in Sarasota: Aso Bandages

02/01/2017 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Peace and Love

Meet the Maker: Jessica DiLorenzo Oatman of Trikona Designs

01/20/2017 By Jasmine Respess

Heat Index

How to Help Kids (And Their Parents) Rest Easy

12/29/2016 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weddings

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

Weddings

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

Bridal Trends

An Interview with Celebrity Bridal Designer Reem Acra

10/20/2015 By Heather Dunhill

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Cody and Jana Stapleton at the South Florida Museum

10/07/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

Article

Their Sarasota Wedding: Tristan and Leslie's Powel Crosley Celebration

09/22/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield

A SagaCity Media Publication
330 South Pineapple Avenue Suite 205 • Sarasota, FL 34236 • phone: 800-881-2394 (outside US: 941-487-1100)
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Limelight
  • Venice
  • 941CEO
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe