Aqua Condo Sale Makes History at $7.79 Million; On Siesta Key, Spice Bay Model Sells for $2,235,000

Record-setting sales keep the luxury market moving.

By Ilene Denton 2/2/2017 at 8:48am

Lh aqua fi3pqb

Image: Courtesy Premier Sotheby's International Realty

 The highest-priced condominium sale in Sarasota County history took place in January, with the $7.79 million sale of an 11,467-square-foot unit in the new luxury Golden Gate condominium tower, AQUA. The Grand Terrace Residence encompasses residences four and five and offers 7,504 square feet of living space plus a 3,963-square-foot terrace. The closing price does not include the costs to combine the two floors and customize the residence. Cheryl Loeffler and Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty were the selling agents of this record-breaking unit, and the other five AQUA units that have sold since the project was completed in December. 

1219 sharswood lane spice bay t7sr76

Image: Courtesy Nautilus Homes 

And a 3,765-square-foot home in Spice Bay sold in late January for $2,235,000, the highest-priced residential nonwaterfront sale on Siesta Key in the past 12 months. The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home at 1219 Sharswood Lane was built in 2010 by Ryan Perrone of Nautilus Homes and designed by architect Clifford Scholz. The home was the first of Nautilus Homes’ trademarked Jewel Box homes and won the 2010 Parade of Homes in its class for Best Curb Appeal, Best Kitchen, Best Master Suite, Best Architectural Detail and Best Overall.

Nautilus Homes will break ground in February on a 4,827-square-foot model home at 1214 Sharswood Lane in Spice Bay, a 14-lot, bayfront community on the south end of Siesta Key. The "Shearwater" is another Jewel Box home, also designed by Scholz. Listed at $3,095,000, it will have two master suites, four-and-a-half baths, a glass-enclosed wine room, deeded boat dock, outdoor kitchen, custom mahogany entry door, pool, hot tub and outdoor fire pit.   

