Eight Local Places To Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix This Fall

If loving pumpkin spice lattes are wrong, we don't want to be right. And good news: these local coffee shops put their own unique spin on one of the fall season's most popular beverages.

Get your pumpkin fix at Kahwah, where all-natural flavored syrup is used to prepare a delicious pumpkin spice latte. Pumpkin syrup can be added to iced and hot coffees, as well.

Buddy Brew Coffee baristas use two cups of real pumpkin puree, spices, raw sugar and brown sugar to create the ultimate fall treat.

Maple syrup is not only a condiment for pancakes—it's found in the pumpkin spice lattes served at this Gulf Gate spot. The lattes are also prepared with a special pumpkin spice powder to give them a unique autumnal flavor.

Although there is not a designated pumpkin spice latte on their menu, Siesta Key Village's Lelu Coffee offers pumpkin spiced ground coffee beans to purchase, which means you can create your own version of the PSL from the comfort of your home.

Real canned pumpkin and pumpkin-flavored syrup join forces in the pumpkin spice latte at Bradenton's Latte Luna this season. Latte Luna is also featuring a pumpkin chai latte this year and will be adding a variety of pumpkin-flavored baked goods to their menu, as well as a pumpkin curry bisque.

Pumpkin syrups can be added to lattes, expressos, and iced and hot coffees. The pumpkin spice latte features the beautiful latte art, too.

Green Bean Coffee House prepares its pumpkin beverages (which include a latte and a chai) with fresh ground cinnamon and pumpkin syrup made from real cane sugar. The baristas also make sure to properly froth the milk for a fluffy consistency.

The newest addition to CROP's menu caffeinated beverages includes an iced coffee made with organic pumpkin, vanilla almond milk, pumpkin puree, cashew butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves. It's poured over ice and is 100 percent organic, vegan, and gluten-free.