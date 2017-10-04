  1. Eat & Drink
Keep Calm and Get Your Pumpkin Spice On

Eight Local Places To Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix This Fall

These eight local coffee shops put their own unique spin on the ubiquitous PSL.

By Stephanie Isaac 10/4/2017 at 8:16am

Pumpkin spice latte mfl37t

Image: Shutterstock

If loving pumpkin spice lattes are wrong, we don't want to be right. And good news: these local coffee shops put their own unique spin on one of the fall season's most popular beverages.

Kahwah Coffee

Get your pumpkin fix at Kahwah, where all-natural flavored syrup is used to prepare a delicious pumpkin spice latte. Pumpkin syrup can be added to iced and hot coffees, as well.

Buddy Brew Coffee

Buddy Brew Coffee baristas use two cups of real pumpkin puree, spices, raw sugar and brown sugar to create the ultimate fall treat.

Clever Cup Coffee

Maple syrup is not only a condiment for pancakes—it's found in the pumpkin spice lattes served at this Gulf Gate spot. The lattes are also prepared with a special pumpkin spice powder to give them a unique autumnal flavor.  

Lelu Coffee

Although there is not a designated pumpkin spice latte on their menu, Siesta Key Village's Lelu Coffee offers pumpkin spiced ground coffee beans to purchase, which means you can create your own version of the PSL from the comfort of your home.

Latte Luna

Real canned pumpkin and pumpkin-flavored syrup join forces in the pumpkin spice latte at Bradenton's Latte Luna this season. Latte Luna is also featuring a pumpkin chai latte this year and will be adding a variety of pumpkin-flavored baked goods to their menu, as well as a pumpkin curry bisque.

Pastry Art Bakery Cafe

Pumpkin syrups can be added to lattes, expressos, and iced and hot coffees. The pumpkin spice latte features the beautiful latte art, too.

Green Bean Coffee House

Green Bean Coffee House prepares its pumpkin beverages (which include a latte and a chai) with fresh ground cinnamon and pumpkin syrup made from real cane sugar. The baristas also make sure to properly froth the milk for a fluffy consistency. 

CROP Juice

The newest addition to CROP's menu caffeinated beverages includes an iced coffee made with organic pumpkin, vanilla almond milk, pumpkin puree, cashew butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves. It's poured over ice and is 100 percent organic, vegan, and gluten-free. 

CROP Juice

$$ Coffee Multiple Locations

Enjoy hand-crafted juices and smoothies daily at CROP. All juices are prepared with high-quality organic vegetables mixed with the perfect amount of organic ...

Green Bean Coffee House

$ Breakfast/Brunch, Coffee 3521 Bradenton Road

You'll find a large selection of organic drinks and local foods at very affordable prices at the Green Bean Coffee House. The atmosphere is quaint and homey ...

Pastry Art Bakery Cafe

$ Bakery, Coffee 1512 Main St.

Often referred to as "Sarasota's living room," Pastry Art is a great place to indulge in a sweet treat, or two, while enjoying a cup of coffee prepared to yo...

Latte Luna

$ Coffee 2715 Manatee Ave West

Latte Luna is a coffee lounge with a relaxing environment and homemade recipes. They specialize in vintage sodas and their own unique flavors of coffee and t...

Lelu Coffee

$ Coffee 5251 Ocean Blvd

Sun, Sand, Surf, and Coffee!

The Clever Cup

$ Coffee 6530 Gateway Ave.

On any given morning, you’ll find this young Gulf Gate shop full of local business folks gabbing, young mamas and papas savoring a sip while their toddlers roll trains along the tables and women in yoga gear celebrating a successful session.

Buddy Brew Coffee

$ Coffee 1289 N. Palm Ave.

Tampa-based Buddy Brew offers craft coffee at its downtown Sarasota location.

Kahwa Coffee

$ Coffee 1487 Second St., Unit B

Situated just steps away from City Hall, Kahwa is a nice meetup spot in a rapidly changing section of downtown. Which means the outdoor seating is nice, but ...

