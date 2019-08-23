For Sale: A Charming Bradenton Bungalow

Wares Creek in Bradenton has some of the nicest vintage homes in the area, and here’s one of the best. A real Craftsman cottage from 1925, it has been updated and renovated with a great deal of style, yet it still retains a wonderful old-fashioned feeling.

It has two bedrooms and two baths, set in 1,227 square feet. The kitchen has been opened up to the living room and dining room, creating an open concept, and there’s a gas stove. (There is also a gas fireplace in the living room.) A great deal of attention has been paid to colors, moldings, and other design details, and it pays off. The current owners have given it just the right amount of the offbeat and whimsy, and their level of taste is a big cut above what you find in the average reno.

The home is set on a third of an acre lot and the landscaping is very Old Florida. You’ll find a tool shed, a screened growing cage, and a sprinkler system, plus a great variety of palms and fruit trees.

Wares Creek is just west of downtown Bradenton and it keeps getting better and better. Prices are going up but you can still find a good deal, and the selection of older homes is terrific—but the good ones go quick.

2404 11th Ave. W., Bradenton is priced at $234,900 and is currently pending sale. For more info call Diana Kaeding of Keller Williams at (941) 356-2874.