  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Charming Bradenton Bungalow

It's a real Craftsman cottage from 1925.

By Robert Plunket 8/23/2019 at 11:47am

Wares Creek in Bradenton has some of the nicest vintage homes in the area, and here’s one of the best. A real Craftsman cottage from 1925, it has been updated and renovated with a great deal of style, yet it still retains a wonderful old-fashioned feeling.

It has two bedrooms and two baths, set in 1,227 square feet. The kitchen has been opened up to the living room and dining room, creating an open concept, and there’s a gas stove. (There is also a gas fireplace in the living room.) A great deal of attention has been paid to colors, moldings, and other design details, and it pays off. The current owners have given it just the right amount of the offbeat and whimsy, and their level of taste is a big cut above what you find in the average reno.

The home is set on a third of an acre lot and the landscaping is very Old Florida. You’ll find a tool shed, a screened growing cage, and a sprinkler system, plus a great variety of palms and fruit trees. 

Wares Creek is just west of downtown Bradenton and it keeps getting better and better. Prices are going up but you can still find a good deal, and the selection of older homes is terrific—but the good ones go quick.

2404 11th Ave. W., Bradenton is priced at $234,900 and is currently pending sale. For more info call Diana Kaeding of Keller Williams at (941) 356-2874.

Filed under
real estate junkie
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

What's the craic?

New Irish Pub Serves Up Comfort Food and Community

08/22/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Yo Ho Ho

Lakewood Ranch Distillery Opens Its Doors

08/21/2019 With Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Weekly planner

Sunset Jams, Beers From Boca Raton and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

08/21/2019 By Hanna Powers

Mission: Impossible — Roast Protocol

Beef 'o' Brady's Becomes the Latest Restaurant to Test Out the Impossible Burger

08/20/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly planner

A Home Brew Contest, a Wine Walk and More Top Food and Drink Events

08/14/2019 By Hanna Powers

Nice slice, baby

California Pizza Kitchen Offers New Take and Bake Option

08/13/2019 By Olivia Letts

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 22-28

08/22/2019 By Ilene Denton

Baseball

Baltimore Orioles Announce 2020 Spring Training Season

08/19/2019 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: Aug. 15-21

08/15/2019 By Ilene Denton

Scholarships

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Awards Scholarships to Young Artists

08/13/2019 By Staff

Killing It

Emanne Beasha Wins the Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent

08/12/2019 By Olivia Letts

Review

Dog Days Theatre Steers a Comedy with Heart in Harbor

08/09/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

👜👜👜👜👜

What's in Her Bag: Pure Barre Owner Lindsay Peirce

08/16/2019 By Hanna Powers

With our powers combined

How to Get Your CBD Fix and Your Caffeine Fix at the Same Time

08/08/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Beauty on a budget

The 10 Best Designer Makeup Dupes

08/02/2019 By Hanna Powers

Home & Real Estate

Market Report

Real Estate Closed Sales, Pending Sales and Median Prices Were Up in July 2019

3:57pm By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Charming Bradenton Bungalow

11:47am By Robert Plunket

Architecture Events

Sixth Annual Sarasota MOD Weekend Celebrates Sarasota in the Sixties

08/21/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Katy McBrayer Joins Premier Sotheby's International Realty

08/21/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Sarasota Named One of the Top Buyer's Markets in the U.S.

08/19/2019 By Staff

Awards

Area Home Builders Win Aurora Awards at the 2019 Southeast Building Conference

08/15/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Economy

Chances of a Recession in Florida Are Increasing

4:31pm By Staff

Fast Track

Local Professional Earns Public Relations Accreditation

4:06pm By Staff

New Hires

Hermitage Artist Retreat Appoints New Development Director

2:47pm By Staff

Elections

Florida to Join the Electronic Registration Information Center

08/22/2019 By Staff

Education

Sarasota Assistant Superintendent Joins Reading Recovery Council Board of Directors

08/22/2019 By Staff

Construction

PGT Innovations, John Cannon Homes Ink Exclusive Partnership Agreement

08/22/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Mr. Chatterbox

Where Are Sarasotans Supposed to Retire?

08/01/2019 By Robert Plunket

Bite squad

Shark Days Return to Mote Marine

07/31/2019 By Hanna Powers

Health & Fitness

Breaking News

Deal Reached to Keep Sarasota YMCA Fitness Branches Open

08/21/2019 By Staff

New Hires

All Star Children’s Foundation Appoints Clinical Team for Outpatient Treatment Center

08/16/2019 By Staff

Unwind

Celebrate National Relaxation Day With These 10 Tips

08/15/2019 By Hanna Powers

Health

CAN Community Health Announces Youth Initiative

08/13/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Tami Erickson to Chair Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Sarasota, Manatee Counties

08/13/2019 By Staff

Life saver

New Workshops Designed to Help Teens and Adults Prevent Suicide

08/12/2019 By Olivia Letts

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe