Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

Looking for cool ideas for your a summer wedding? We've got some ideas.

Perfect for out of town guests, a welcome bag waiting in the hotel room at check-in is always a hit. Fill yours with local products and personal favorites, but also consider including summer necessities like sunscreen, aloe vera gel, face spritz or a custom paper fan with the wedding date.

No doubt, the best way to cool down is with an ice-cold beverage. If you're having an outdoor ceremony, consider handing out a festive cocktail or cool-down drink before everyone sits down. At the reception, welcome guests with icy, boozy mini popsicles or a tiny size blended frozen drink such as frosé (frozen rosé wine). If you're outside, stock beverage stations throughout the venue with fruit-, herb- and veggie-flavored waters and easy grab-and-go drinks. For a classy upgrade, adhere custom labels to the beverages at the watering stations. (Best Welcome Bags makes fun custom labels you can order here.)

Looking for ways to do double duty? Have your place cards double as a favor. Try using heat-happy potted plants, such as succulents, as place cards by inscribing the guest names directly on the pots. After the reception, guests can take the plant home, and your wedding celebration will live on in their home.

If your celebration continues the next day, host a casual farewell brunch poolside for a fun twist. Keep it simple and on-budget with pastries, fresh fruit and juice (mimosa bar, anyone?). Out of town guests can enjoy a mini-vacation day before they travel back home!