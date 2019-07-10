Make Your Voice Heard as the City Picks New Roundabout Art

The City of Sarasota will erect two brand-new sculptures at a pair of roundabouts being built just north of downtown Sarasota, and the city's Public Art Committee wants you to weigh in.

The roundabouts, going in at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 10th and 14th Streets, are expected to be completed by next January. The roundabout sculptures will be the latest official additions to Sarasota's public art collection. But first, the City has to make its final pick out of six proposals, three for each roundabout, and you are invited to make your opinion heard on the matter. The Public Art Committee has narrowed down the choices from over 200 proposals, and the artist finalists will make their pitch to the Sarasota City Commission on Wednesday, July 17. Then, the Public Art Committee will present its final recommendations to the Commission, who have the final say. The budget for each public art project, which comes from the Public Art Fund, is capped at $150,000.

There are several ways to make your voice count in the final decision. You can add your comments on the official social media posts about the artwork, which will be posted prior to the meeting on the City of Sarasota's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. But the best way to be heard is to speak up at the City Commission meeting. The artist presentations for the 10th Street roundabout begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, and the presentations for the 14th Street roundabout at 3:45 p.m. Your input is welcome, even encouraged.

City Hall is located at 1565 First St., Sarasota. For more information about the process and links to the artist's sculpture proposals, follow this link.