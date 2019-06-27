  1. News & City Life
  2. Philanthropy

Paw Party

Ten Adorable Pets That Are Looking for Homes

You can even invite some of these cute Humane Society of Sarasota County animals over for a slumber party.

By Hanna Powers 6/27/2019 at 11:05am

Since 1952, when the Humane Society of Sarasota County became the first nonprofit animal welfare organization in Sarasota, the organization has placed hundreds of pets in loving homes. We picked out five dashing dogs and five curious cats who are waiting to meet their new families.

Beyond placing pets in happy homes, the Humane Society is spreading the love in other ways, too. The nonprofit's latest education program is Collars & Scholars, which is designed to help shy students develop social and emotional skills that will help them in the classroom and in life. The Humane Society recently concluded a nine-week Collars & Scholars pilot program with a small group of fourth- and fifth-graders. The lessons were led by Humane Society staff and included a mixture of educational activities accompanied by therapy animals as well as shelter pets.

Plenty of other deserving creatures can be found on the Humane Society's website and at its shelter. Note: Dogs with "invite him/her over for a slumber party" in the caption are available for a trial. You can take the dog home and the Humane Society will provide for the dog's food and other necessities. The slumber party lets you see how the dog adapts to your environment.

Learn more about these furry friends by following these links: Billy Joe, Chloe, Furby, William, Isa, Mandy, PennyMatthew, StarHarmony.

Filed under
animal shelters, adoptable dogs, pets
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Smoke shop

A New Nancy's Bar-B-Q Is Opening in Lakewood Ranch Next Week. Here Are the Details

1:33pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Wine Flights, Canning Class and More Local Dining Events

06/26/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Business

First Watch Selects Manatee County for Site of New Headquarters

06/25/2019 By Staff

WEEKLY PLANNER

Garden Parties, Bar School and More Local Dining Events

06/19/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Pedal Pusher

Pedal Pubs Could Be Coming to Sarasota

06/18/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Dive in

Six Fun Sarasota Dive Bars

06/18/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Sarasota Improv Festival Is Back to Entertain This Summer

1:33pm By Kay Kipling

Nonprofits

The Meadows Cup Benefits Easter Seals Southwest Florida

1:22pm By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: June 27-July 4

1:06pm By Ilene Denton

Fast Track

Van Wezel Executives Elected to New State, National Offices

06/26/2019 By Staff

Preview

Key Chorale Turns 35 With Its Coming Concert Season

06/26/2019 By Kay Kipling

Not a fossil

The Bishop Museum Stays Busy All Summer Long

06/25/2019 By Olivia Letts

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare Your Skin For a Day at the Beach

06/20/2019 By Hanna Powers

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate

JPL & Associates Signs Five-Year Lease in South Sarasota

8:00am By Staff

Rankings

ArtisTree Earns National Ranking

06/26/2019 By Staff

Architecture News

Local Architects Win Awards in 2019 Florida/Caribbean Design Competition

06/24/2019 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

National Honor for Grand Palm; Stock Custom Homes Expands in The Lake Club

06/24/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Mobile Home with Amazing Water Views

06/21/2019 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Charming Bayou Oaks Cottage

06/14/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Leadership

Kerkering, Barberio & Co. Named a Best Public Accounting Firm for Equity Leadership

1:22pm By Staff

Law

Williams Parker Adds Trusts and Estates Attorney

1:22pm By Staff

New Hires

Sarasota Ballet Names New Director of Development

1:22pm By Staff

Promotions

Neuro Challenge Names Tammy Taylor as Business Development Manager

1:21pm By Staff

Paw Party

Ten Adorable Pets That Are Looking for Homes

11:05am By Hanna Powers

Making Waves

Christina Unkel Believes in the Power of Sports

11:00am By Ilene Denton

Travel & Outdoors

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Grants

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Awards More Than $650,000 in Grants

06/26/2019 By Staff

Fab and Bougie

We Tried It: Three Boutique Fitness Trends Popular in Sarasota

06/26/2019 By Olivia Letts

Health

'Get Well With Medical Cannabis Forum' Will Take Place June 27

06/24/2019 By Staff

Rawsome

What's a Raw Vegan?

06/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Opening

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Will Host Grand Opening Celebration, Ribbon Cutting

06/18/2019 By Staff

Healthcare

Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center, Blake Medical Center Partner on Nursing Program

06/14/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe