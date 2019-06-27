Ten Adorable Pets That Are Looking for Homes

Since 1952, when the Humane Society of Sarasota County became the first nonprofit animal welfare organization in Sarasota, the organization has placed hundreds of pets in loving homes. We picked out five dashing dogs and five curious cats who are waiting to meet their new families.

Beyond placing pets in happy homes, the Humane Society is spreading the love in other ways, too. The nonprofit's latest education program is Collars & Scholars, which is designed to help shy students develop social and emotional skills that will help them in the classroom and in life. The Humane Society recently concluded a nine-week Collars & Scholars pilot program with a small group of fourth- and fifth-graders. The lessons were led by Humane Society staff and included a mixture of educational activities accompanied by therapy animals as well as shelter pets.

Plenty of other deserving creatures can be found on the Humane Society's website and at its shelter. Note: Dogs with "invite him/her over for a slumber party" in the caption are available for a trial. You can take the dog home and the Humane Society will provide for the dog's food and other necessities. The slumber party lets you see how the dog adapts to your environment.

Learn more about these furry friends by following these links: Billy Joe, Chloe, Furby, William, Isa, Mandy, Penny, Matthew, Star, Harmony.