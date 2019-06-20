How to Prepare your Skin for a Day at the Beach

Summer has arrived in Sarasota, with blue skies and hot days beckoning us to spend time outside at the beach. And while having perfectly sun-kissed skin might seem appealing, a vigilant skincare routine can help minimize damage from the sun. Melanoma is the fastest growing cancer in the world, so consider us on high alert.

We had the chance to catch up with the local skincare experts at Nyoka SkinCare in downtown Sarasota. Clinical aesthetician Nyoka Bruggeman and Amy Grundy gave us some tips on how to manage Sarasota’s summer sunshine. Bruggeman’s top tip? “Search until you find a sunblock you like, then make sure you wear it every day."

Thankfully, one sunburn won’t necessarily create lasting damage if it's counteracted by safe-sun practices and complementary skincare products. From environmentally conscious sunscreen—Bruggeman advises to avoid sprays and stick with the creams—which deters rays instead of absorbing them, to two different hydrating oils that stay on the skin instead of evaporating, we rounded up some products that can help you armor up against UV.

Products featured: Baja Zen Mermaid Body Glow Scrub, Nyoka SkinCare CE with Ferulic Acid, DNA Damage Control SILC SHEER 2.0, Sunday Riley Juno Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil, Tule Body Care After-The-Sun Relief Mist.