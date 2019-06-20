  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare your Skin for a Day at the Beach

Summer in Sarasota means our skin needs extra support.

By Hanna Powers 6/20/2019 at 12:42pm

Summer has arrived in Sarasota, with blue skies and hot days beckoning us to spend time outside at the beach. And while having perfectly sun-kissed skin might seem appealing, a vigilant skincare routine can help minimize damage from the sun. Melanoma is the fastest growing cancer in the world, so consider us on high alert. 

We had the chance to catch up with the local skincare experts at Nyoka SkinCare in downtown Sarasota. Clinical aesthetician Nyoka Bruggeman and Amy Grundy gave us some tips on how to manage Sarasota’s summer sunshine. Bruggeman’s top tip? “Search until you find a sunblock you like, then make sure you wear it every day."

Thankfully, one sunburn won’t necessarily create lasting damage if it's counteracted by safe-sun practices and complementary skincare products. From environmentally conscious sunscreen—Bruggeman advises to avoid sprays and stick with the creams—which deters rays instead of absorbing them, to two different hydrating oils that stay on the skin instead of evaporating, we rounded up some products that can help you armor up against UV.

Products featured: Baja Zen Mermaid Body Glow Scrub, Nyoka SkinCare CE with Ferulic AcidDNA Damage Control SILC SHEER 2.0, Sunday Riley Juno Hydroactive Cellular Face OilTule Body Care After-The-Sun Relief Mist.  

Filed under
skincare, sun
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

WEEKLY PLANNER

Garden Parties, Bar School and More Local Dining Events

06/19/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Pedal Pusher

Pedal Pubs Could Be Coming to Sarasota

06/18/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Dive in

Six Fun Sarasota Dive Bars

06/18/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Just like nonna did it

Six Perfect Pasta Dishes

06/17/2019 By Judi Gallagher

The art of the deal

Restaurants Extend Savor Sarasota Deals

06/14/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Food Drive

Food Bank of Manatee to Distribute 120,000 Summer Meals to Students This Summer

06/13/2019 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 20-26

11:36am By Ilene Denton

Preview

Artists Series Concerts of Sarasota Promises 'New Faces, New Stars' in Coming Season

06/18/2019 By Kay Kipling

Preview

Choral Artists of Sarasota Presents an "Encounter!" Season Including a World Premiere Work

06/17/2019 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Sarasota Magazine's Top Doctors 2019 Party

06/17/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Falling in glove

Baseball Is Just One of the Reasons to Hit Up a Game at LECOM Park This Summer

06/17/2019 By Olivia Letts

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: June 13-19

06/13/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Sun-Kissed

How to Prepare your Skin for a Day at the Beach

12:42pm By Hanna Powers

A Collector's Paradise

Where to Find Your New Showpiece: Rum Runner's Antiques

06/10/2019 By Olivia Letts

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Travel Time

Planning a Vacation? Let These Pieces Do the Heavy Lifting

05/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Charming Bayou Oaks Cottage

06/14/2019 By Robert Plunket

Irrigation

Southwest Florida Water Management District Encourages Smart Lawn Watering This Summer

06/11/2019 By Staff

New Hires

Sweet Sparkman Architects Adds Four

06/07/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

Anna Maria Island Notches Highest Bayside Home Sale Ever

06/06/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Florida Realtors, Federation of All Real Estate Associations of Turkey Sign Cooperative Agreement for the Future

06/06/2019 By Staff

Architecture

Omeza Relocates to Historic Sarasota School of Architecture Building

06/03/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Appointments

Sarasota County Public Hospital Board Appoints Britt Riner to Vacant Seat

11:01am By Staff

Grants

New College of Florida Receives $750,000 Grant From Mellon Foundation

10:27am By Staff

Business

Selby Gardens Announces Smithsonian Affiliation

10:12am By Staff

Professional Development

Local Public Relations Practitioner Earns Professional Certification

10:01am By Staff

Awards

Myakka Rancher Jim Strickland Named 'Sustainable Rancher of the Year' by Audubon Florida

06/19/2019 By Staff

Grants

Community Foundation of Sarasota County Awards More Than $84,000 in Grants

06/19/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Making plans

Mote Celebrates World Oceans Day With a Family-Friendly Festival

06/04/2019 By Hanna Powers

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

Grand Hotels

The Don CeSar Recalls a Romantic Era

05/27/2019 By Ilene Denton

Grand Hotels

The Breakers Is a Gilded Age Retreat

05/27/2019 By Megan McDonald

Grand Hotels

Luxury and History Collide at Boca Raton Resort & Club

05/27/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Rawsome

What's a Raw Vegan?

06/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Grand Opening

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Will Host Grand Opening Celebration, Ribbon Cutting

06/18/2019 By Staff

Healthcare

Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center, Blake Medical Center Partner on Nursing Program

06/14/2019 By Staff

Food Drive

Food Bank of Manatee to Distribute 120,000 Summer Meals to Students This Summer

06/13/2019 By Staff

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Awards

Local Surgeon Receives State Society 'Excellence in Teaching' Award

06/03/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Bubble bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe