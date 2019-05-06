  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Limelight Galleries

Limelight

Best of Sarasota Party Pix Keep on Coming

A few more snapshots from our "Best of" and 40th anniversary party.

Photography by Cliff Roles 5/6/2019 at 3:42pm

Because you can never have too much of a good thing.

Filed under
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Lettuce eat

Trend Report: The Kale Caesar

05/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Sunday Fun Day

What to Do in Sarasota on Cinco De Mayo

05/01/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Best of Sarasota

Best of Sarasota 2019: Readers' Choice

05/01/2019

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Philly Flair

You'll Find Real-Deal Cheesesteaks at Gentile Bros. on the South Trail

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Tel Aviv in a Truck

Spice Boys Brings Modern Israeli Food to Sarasota

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

More Pictures from Sarasota Magazine's Best of Sarasota Party

10:44am Photography by Cliff Roles

Limelight

Forks and Corks Grand Tasting 2019

9:40am Photography by Lori Sax

Review

Asolo Rep Serves Up a Satisfying Sweeney Todd

05/05/2019 By Kay Kipling

Star Power

Charlie Barnett, Star of Netflix’s Russian Doll, Launched His Career in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: May 2-8

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Selby Gardens Announces Its 2020 Exhibition

05/01/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Gift Guide

Our Fashion Blogger Rounds Up the Best Gifts for Mother's Day

1:32pm By Heather Saba

Gear Up!

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Best of Sarasota

Best of Sarasota 2019: Readers' Choice

05/01/2019

Best of Sarasota 2019

Our Editors' Picks for the Best New Restaurants, Shopping and Services in Sarasota-Manatee

04/30/2019 By Susan Burns, Cooper Levey-Baker, Megan McDonald, Kay Kipling, Ilene Denton, and Giulia Heyward

Home & Real Estate

Groundbreaking

J.E. Charlotte Construction Corp. Breaks Ground on New Dental Education Facility

12:10pm By Staff

Festivals

Rosemary Square to Host 'Overtown Heritage Day' and Grand Opening Celebration on May 19

11:03am By Staff

Real Estate

RE/MAX Names Top Commercial Real Estate Agents in 2018

05/03/2019 By Staff

Home View

What $335,000, $730,000 and $7.4 Million Will Buy You in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Groundbreaking

EPOCH, a New Condo Building, Breaks Ground in Downtown Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Staff

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Bay Plaza

04/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

News & City Life

Awards

Pine View School’s Gena Bufkin Named 2019 School-Related Employee of the Year for Sarasota County

11:49am By Staff

Awards

Boar's Head President Honored by Americans for the Arts

11:37am By Staff

Environment

New Report Details 'Unprecedented' Natural Decline

11:24am By Staff

Festivals

Rosemary Square to Host 'Overtown Heritage Day' and Grand Opening Celebration on May 19

11:03am By Staff

Limelight

More Pictures from Sarasota Magazine's Best of Sarasota Party

10:44am Photography by Cliff Roles

Limelight

Forks and Corks Grand Tasting 2019

9:40am Photography by Lori Sax

Travel & Outdoors

Gear Up!

Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Happy Trails

The Ultimate Guide to Biking in Sarasota

05/02/2019 By Isaac Eger

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health & Fitness

Lettuce eat

Trend Report: The Kale Caesar

05/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cycling

Off The Handle Cycling Studio Opens in Sarasota

05/01/2019 By Staff

Clean Sweep

The Hottest Food Trend in Sarasota? Nutrition

04/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Flower Child

Myakka Herbalist Debbie Blount Makes a Living From Her Floral and Herb Potions

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Essential Intelligence

Fueled by an Anti-Vaccine Movement, The Measles Virus is Resurging

04/29/2019 By David Hackett

Funding

Sarasota-Based Omeza Raises $5.75 Million in Second Capital Round of Funding

04/24/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe