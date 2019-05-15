  1. Home & Real Estate
For Sale: A Quirky Yet Elegant Anna Maria Cottage

It’s not cheap, our Real Estate Junkie points out, but nothing is on Anna Maria these days.

By Robert Plunket 5/15/2019 at 11:06am

This quirky yet elegant Anna Maria cottage started life as the local post office back in 1935 and has recently had a complete renovation. Now it’s full of high end finishes and has more turquoise accents than a Santa Fe jewelry store.

The home has four bedrooms and three baths. The master is located in a sort of loft area and has a bath complete with a stand-alone clawfoot tub. There’s also a guest suite on the ground floor that overlooks the pool. 

Many of the original features are still there, including the wood floors and the fireplace. There's a heated pool and spa in back, with a nicely landscaped outdoor living area with limestone stepping stones set in the artificial grass. (By the way, artificial grass is the latest thing. If you haven’t seen what it’s like these days, you’re in for a pleasant surprise.)

The home is being sold furnished. It’s right in the center of town, just a couple of blocks from the beach. Weekly rentals are allowed. True, it’s not cheap, but nothing is on Anna Maria these days.

411 Spring Ave., Anna Maria is priced at $1,595,000. For more info call Darcie Duncan at (941) 779-0304.

