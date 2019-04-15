For Sale: A 1926 Sears Roebuck Home in Laurel Park

This famous old home in downtown’s Laurel Park is a local landmark. It’s a Sears Roebuck house, one of the larger models (almost 2,000 square feet) that dates back to 1926. It was moved to its present location on Oak Street in the 1930s, and was for the years the home of Judge John Early, former mayor and, at the time of his death in 1999 at 102 years old, the oldest living Eagle Scout in the U.S.

The home is a classic 1920s Dutch Colonial, with pine floors, a fireplace in the living room and a side screen porch. It has been beautifully updated with many original details intact, including the period doorknobs.

Originally it had four bedrooms and one bath on the second floor, but that has been changed to a master suite, two bedrooms and a second bath. The kitchen has been renovated and there is a family room that could also be used as another bedroom.

The location has great walkability to downtown shopping and activities. It’s a unique home, full of Sarasota history yet right in the middle of everything hip and cool.

1841 Oak St. is priced at $750,000. For more information, call Robert Sherman of Premier Sotheby’s at (941) 313-1301.