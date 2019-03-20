  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Limelight Galleries

Limelight

The Lion King Premiere Evening

It was a picture perfect evening on the Van Wezel bayfront as families and guests gathered to celebrate the Sarasota premiere of the hit Disney musical.

Photography by Lori Sax 3/20/2019 at 11:11am

There was plenty of fun to be had with live music, face painting, a photo booth and a pre-show dinner by Michael’s On East. After dinner, guests continued on to the performance, where Disney’s The Lion King was brought to life on stage. Proceeds will help support the Van Wezel’s Schooltime Performance Program, community outreach and special needs of the Hall.

Filed under
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

Beer Bingo, Chicken Keeping and More Local Dining Events

03/19/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Get lucky

Everything You Can Do in Sarasota on St. Patrick's Day

03/14/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Hunger games

A Wine and Design Workshop, Craft Beer Yoga and More Top Food and Drink Events

03/13/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Season's greetings

4 Farms Worth the Drive

03/12/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Smells fishy

Report Finds Widespread Seafood Mislabeling

03/12/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fresh brew

Buddy Brew Coffee Now Available in Publix Stores Statewide

03/07/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

The Lion King Premiere Evening

11:11am Photography by Lori Sax

TV RECAP

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 10: 'I Had High Hopes for You.'

10:44am By Giulia Heyward

Preview

Sarasota Film Festival 2019 Announces Its Line-up

10:33am By Kay Kipling

Weekly Planner

Beer Bingo, Chicken Keeping and More Local Dining Events

03/19/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Limelight

CAN Red Ribbon Gala

03/18/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

New College of Florida Scholars Inaugural Luncheon

03/18/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

BUSINESS OF FASHION

Fashion Mega-Influencer Blair Eadie Has Made Sarasota Her Second Home

03/14/2019 By Megan McDonald

Spring Things

The Sarasota School of Architecture Meets Classic Fashion in J. McLaughlin's Spring Catalog

03/11/2019 By Mana Gale

Trend Report

Let Pantone's Color of the Year Brighten Your Life

02/28/2019 By Megan McDonald

Street Style

Sarasota Street Style: Cool Things We Saw People Wearing

02/26/2019 By Heather Saba

Home & Real Estate

Historic Real Estate

Burns Court Bungalow Renovation Plans Unveiled

2:40pm By Ilene Denton

Interior Design

National ASID CEO to Discuss Sustainable Design at Ringling College

03/18/2019 By Ilene Denton

Construction

Habitat for Humanity Completes Two Homes Funded By State Housing Program

03/15/2019 By Staff

Deals

Florida Realtor Group Inks Deals With Agencies in Spain, Dubai

03/15/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Sales of New Homes Down Nationwide

03/14/2019 By Staff

Design

Solar Tube Company Expands

03/14/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

The Lion King Premiere Evening

11:11am Photography by Lori Sax

TV RECAP

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 10: 'I Had High Hopes for You.'

10:44am By Giulia Heyward

Weekly Planner

Beer Bingo, Chicken Keeping and More Local Dining Events

03/19/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Limelight

CAN Red Ribbon Gala

03/18/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

New College of Florida Scholars Inaugural Luncheon

03/18/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Construction

Habitat for Humanity Completes Two Homes Funded By State Housing Program

03/15/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Recognized for Customer Service

03/01/2019 By Staff

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Foundation Awards $100,000 Prize for Multiple Sclerosis Research

03/15/2019 By Staff

Health care

Lakewood Ranch Picked for Decades-Long Brain Health Study

03/14/2019 By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Receives Top Rating From Federal Government

03/14/2019 By Staff

Health care

Sarasota Memorial Ranked Among Nation's Top 100 Hospitals

03/05/2019 By Staff

Health care

Ophthalmology Practice to Perform Free Surgeries for 100 Patients in Need

03/04/2019 By Staff

Health care

Nonprofit That Helps Mothers and Infants Names New Manager, Associate Executive Director

03/01/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe