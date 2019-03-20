Limelight
The Lion King Premiere Evening
It was a picture perfect evening on the Van Wezel bayfront as families and guests gathered to celebrate the Sarasota premiere of the hit Disney musical.
There was plenty of fun to be had with live music, face painting, a photo booth and a pre-show dinner by Michael’s On East. After dinner, guests continued on to the performance, where Disney’s The Lion King was brought to life on stage. Proceeds will help support the Van Wezel’s Schooltime Performance Program, community outreach and special needs of the Hall.