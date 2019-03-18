Limelight
CAN Red Ribbon Gala
Guest speakers Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez performed a duet at the fund raiser for CAN Community Health.
Bob Trisolini, board chair, and Rick Carlisle, president and CEO, also spoke at the evening, which featured dinner, a paddle raise and dancing. The mission of CAN Community Health is to provide a continuum of medical, social and education services essential to the health and well-being of those living with HIV, hepatitis C, sexually transmitted diseases, other diseases and to enhance public awareness.