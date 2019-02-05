For Sale: Two Charming Bradenton Condos Right Out of the Past

It’s hard enough to come across a house with charm and character much less a condo, which is what makes the Pt. Pleasant Apartments up in Bradenton such a find. The building dates back to 1925 and over the years it was noted for it for its young arty tenants. (Today young arty tenants go to the Rosemary district and rent something brand new with a lot of amenities, but that’s another story.)

The only amenity at the Pt. Pleasant is a large fountain, almost but not quite big enough to be a swimming pool. In style and atmosphere the building reminds you of a 1940s film noir—Fred MacMurray in Double Indemnity could have lived here. The units are small, perfectly suited to a single person who's ambitious and looking for the big break.

Two are on the market all of a sudden and they’re both exceptional. Number 21 is a studio that has been beautifully redone and looks expensive. A bookcase/room divider separates the sleeping area from a small but suitable living area. The kitchen and bath are up-to-date and also look great. This has not been a gut renovation, thank God. Many old trim details are still there. It’s priced at $110,000.

Also on the market is Number 14, a one bedroom that’s almost 800 square feet. It’s distinguished by the cedar ceilings throughout—a weird choice but perfect for the unit’s bohemian vibe. It’s on the top floor and is considered one of the building’s penthouses. There’s a washer/dryer in the unit and downtown is a short stroll away. Here the price is $139,900.

The address is 210 N. 17 St West. For more information call Elise Jakub of Sarabay Suncoast Realty at (941) 799-9339.