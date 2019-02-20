  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Limelight Galleries

Limelight

Photos From Sarasota Magazine's 2019 Unity Awards

The annual awards luncheon at Michael's on East honored nine members of the community who advance equality, diversity and inclusion.

Photography by Lori Sax 2/20/2019 at 1:33pm

The winners were Claudia Baeza (Pineapple Yoga/The Dharma Footprint Project), Drs. Robert and Patricia Gussin (Friendship Centers, Library Foundation of Sarasota County, Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County), Mary Braxton-Joseph (Asolo Repertory Theatre's IllumiNation), Hector Tejeda (UnidosNow's Future Leaders Academy), Dr. April Glasco (Second Chance-Last Opportunity), Shannon Fortner (Harvey Milk Festival), Pam Fazio (Manatee County Special Olympics) and Demetrius Jifunza (Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, Sarasota Chapter CAN Community Health).

The event also included the national anthem sung by Shantel Norman and a military procession led by Carlos J. Moreira, USMC.

Filed under
diversity, politics, civil rights, Unity Awards, Biz Daily
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

WEEKLY PLANNER

Clambakes, Cooking for Wishes and More Local Dining Events

11:37am By Giulia Heyward

Sarasota Romance

For Valentine’s Day, a Love Stories Trolley Tour

02/13/2019 By Mana Gale

WEEKLY PLANNER

Greek Festivals, Farmers Markets and More Local Dining Events

02/06/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Eat This Now

Summer House Named No. 9 Most Romantic Restaurant in the Country by TripAdvisor

02/06/2019 By Staff

V-DAY

Here's Everything You Can Do This Valentine's Day in Sarasota

02/05/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Public relations

First Watch CEO to Discuss Career at Upcoming Luncheon

02/05/2019 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Photos From Sarasota Magazine's 2019 Unity Awards

1:33pm Photography by Lori Sax

Let's get it

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key, Season 2, Episode 6: 'A Second-Tier Friend'

11:52am By Giulia Heyward

WEEKLY PLANNER

Clambakes, Cooking for Wishes and More Local Dining Events

11:37am By Giulia Heyward

Recap

Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales on Why He Doesn’t Accept Advertising

02/19/2019 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

ARC 20th Anniversary Gala

02/18/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Van Wezel Foundation Gala

02/18/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Retail

2018 Holiday Shopping Totaled $707.5 Billion

02/15/2019 By Staff

Retail

New Pet Store Opens Saturday

02/15/2019 By Staff

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Retail

Valentine's Day Spending Predicted to Reach $20.7 Billion

02/12/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

New Six-Residence Condo Building Coming to Downtown Sarasota

9:41am By Staff

Architecture News

Paul Rudolph’s Iconic Walker Guest House is for Sale

02/19/2019 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

The Bayside Club opens sales studio, Neal Communities debuts Poinciana, New homes in Country Club East and The Lake Club

02/18/2019 By Ilene Denton

“A Designed Life”

CFAS Presents Exhibit on American Textiles, Wallpapers, Containers and Packaging 1951-1954

02/18/2019 By Staff

Construction

Homebuilder Names New Vice President of Operations

02/18/2019 By Staff

Deals

Real Estate Firm Shifting Rental Services to Property Management Company

02/18/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Photos From Sarasota Magazine's 2019 Unity Awards

1:33pm Photography by Lori Sax

Construction

Pet Resort Adds New Pool

11:29am By Staff

Environment

Event Raises Money to 'Fight Red Tide'

9:56am By Staff

Politics

GOP Women's Luncheon Covers 'Law Enforcement Today'

9:48am By Staff

Transportation

Port Opens New Trade Offices in Colombia and Spain

9:33am By Staff

Animals

A Greyhound Advocate Encourages People to Adopt

02/19/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Cardiac Care Office Adds New Physician

02/13/2019 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/12/2019 By Staff

Conferences

USFSM to Host Conference on Opioid Abuse

02/11/2019 By Staff

Conferences

NeuroChallenge Foundation Announces 2019 Parkinson's Expo in Bradenton

02/06/2019 By Staff

Back from the Brink

Stroke Care Has a New, Game-Changing Procedure

02/04/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Think Plastic

These Cosmetic Procedures Can Take the Years Away

02/04/2019 By Su Byron

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe