The winners were Claudia Baeza (Pineapple Yoga/The Dharma Footprint Project), Drs. Robert and Patricia Gussin (Friendship Centers, Library Foundation of Sarasota County, Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County), Mary Braxton-Joseph (Asolo Repertory Theatre's IllumiNation), Hector Tejeda (UnidosNow's Future Leaders Academy), Dr. April Glasco (Second Chance-Last Opportunity), Shannon Fortner (Harvey Milk Festival), Pam Fazio (Manatee County Special Olympics) and Demetrius Jifunza (Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, Sarasota Chapter CAN Community Health).

The event also included the national anthem sung by Shantel Norman and a military procession led by Carlos J. Moreira, USMC.