Museum of Consciousness Fund Raiser

This inaugural event took place at the coming museum's site on Fruitville Road.

Photography by Nancy Guth 12/16/2019 at 1:30pm

About 250 people attended the first fund raiser for the opening of the Museum of Consciousness and AWOW project. The brainchild of Carol Vengroff, the museum aims to inspire the community—especially young people—to solve local and global issues. Guests toured the six-acre complex that eventually will consist of a 500-person theater, a plaza and regular art exhibits. After the tour and an art presentation, they enjoyed dinner by Metz Culinary & Catering Center of Sarasota and music by Victoria Rowett. Harry Roa Gallery donated a Mayan ruby sun pendant of 14K gold.

