For Sale: A Remodeled 1916 Bungalow

It’s a great old house that has finally come into its own.

By Robert Plunket 11/8/2019 at 11:48am

Sometimes I think I know every house in Sarasota. I know this one from two different incarnations—before it was remodeled, and then after. The first remodel wasn’t quite a home run. But this new version, the second remodel, is terrific. It’s a great old house that has finally come into its own. 

Let’s start with the exterior—if ever a house could be sold on its look alone this is it. It has a gentrified farm house feeling, with a big front porch and the perfect color scheme—white and various shades of teal. Inside you’ll find wood floors, period built-ins and new mechanicals and smart features. It’s a pretty good size: three bedrooms, three baths, in almost 2,500 square feet. There’s also a detached tw0-car garage.

The furniture—which suits the house perfectly—is also available under separate contract. 

The home was built in 1916 and was one the first constructed in the aptly named Bungalow Hill area. It’s just south of downtown and has a great collection of older homes—but few of them as nice as this classic. 

1657 Alta Vista St. is priced at $1 million. For more info call Kim Ogilvie of Michael Saunders and Co. at 941- 376-1717.

