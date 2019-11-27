  1. Home & Real Estate
For Sale: A Beachfront Home on Anna Maria Island

The spectacular view justifies the almost $4 million price tag.

By Robert Plunket 11/27/2019 at 11:07am

Now that the holidays are here you may very well be thinking about a family beach vacation and here’s the perfect house. That is, if you come from a very rich family. 

The spectacular view justifies the almost $4 million price tag. It may be the best view on Anna Maria Island. Practically all the rooms face the gulf, completely unobstructed over the dunes and sea oats. The various terraces have glass railings, so you can enjoy it from bed and even the bathroom.

The home is built on a small-ish piece of land—just 5,500 square feet—but you get all the fixings of a luxury home. The main living level has an open concept kitchen/living/dining area that opens onto a terrace. There are two master suites on the top level, plus another bedroom on the second level. And yes, there is an elevator. There’s even a pool tucked under the house on the lowest level.

You’re just a short walk from the action. The Sandbar is a block or so away and the shops and restaurants on Pine Street are equally convenient. But none are going to have the view you have from your living room as you enjoy your holiday turkey.

107 Elm Ave., Anna Maria, is priced at $3.85 million. For more info call James Bayer of Anna Maria Island Beaches Real Estate at (941) 567-5234.

