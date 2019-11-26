  1. Arts & Entertainment

Step Right Up

Mr. Swindle's Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden Returns to the Sarasota Fairgrounds

It's a spectacle of curiosity and wonder.

By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson 11/26/2019 at 4:30pm

Fans of the mysterious and unusual are in luck, as Mr. Swindle's Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden is returning to Sarasota in January. The immersive show, which transports guests to a bygone era, features sensational displays of acrobatics, daring stunts and comedy. Taking place in a brand-new tent, a specially designed “odd-itorium in the round,” each seat in the house offers views of peculiar performances curated to inspire awe and spark imaginations. The tour will also be making stops in Englewood and Punta Gorda.

Mr. Swindle's Peculiarium is produced by Englewood-based Salto Entertainment. The company was founded by Ivan España, who recognized that while the area is home to a number of remarkable performers—a nod to the region's circus heritage—there are very few opportunities to showcase their talents locally. As a fifth-generation performer himself (the España family is recognized in St. Armands Circus Ring of Fame), España sought to develop an experience that celebrated world-class talent from home and abroad.

“This year's cast is filled with absurd characters who will take audiences through a journey of fantasy, frivolity and a feast for the senses,” says Allison Blei, the show's co-producer. The line-up features international and home-grown talent, including Sian España, who started performing motorcycle stunts when he was four, delights audiences with acrobatic feats on the German wheel and plays the accordion. Trapeze artists Duo Rose are coming all the way from Germany to showcase their romantic, gravity-defying demonstrations of grace and strength. The cast of characters also includes contortionists, comedians, aerial silk artists and, of course, the mysterious Mr. B.S. Swindle himself.

And what of this “drink-ory?” An hour before showtime, guests will have the opportunity to lounge under twinkling lights and listen to old-timey music in a festively decorated outdoor beer garden. There will also be food prepared by local chef Zil Wolfgang, including truffle fries, ahi tuna poke or mini chicken-and-waffle bites. An assortment of Freakshow wines and a wide selection of domestic, import and craft beers will also be available. There are even opportunities to rub elbows with the talent, who've been known to slip in to the beer garden and  mingle with the audience prior to the show. Keep an eye out for that trickster, Dr. Elixir!

Mr. Swindle's Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden will run Jan. 23 through Feb. 1 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling (941) 445 7309.

Filed under
performing arts, circus, theater, arts and entertainment, things to do, entertainment
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Cheers!

How to Get the Most Out of Wine Events

12:11pm By Bob McGinn

Agriculture

Visit Sarasota County, Discover DeSoto Update Local Farm Guide

11/25/2019 Photography by Staff

cake walk

This Rosemary District Bakery Lets You Make Your Cake and Eat It, Too

11/20/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Weekly Planner

A Taco Festival, a Friendsgiving Potluck and More of This Week's Top Food and Drink Events

11/20/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Ugly Delicious

'Ugly Produce' Delivery Company Begins Shipping to Florida

11/18/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Storage

New South Sarasota Detwiler's Farm Market Opens Wednesday

11/18/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Step Right Up

Mr. Swindle's Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden Returns to the Sarasota Fairgrounds

4:30pm By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

How Bazaar

Sarasota's Independent Arts and Crafts Fair Serves Up Unique Gift Ideas

11/25/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Musical Philanthropy

The Sarasota Buskers Play Music for a Good Cause

11/22/2019 By Shelby Schwartz

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 21-27

11/21/2019 By Ilene Denton

Heaven Can Wait

Singing Group Brings the Sounds of a Celtic Christmas to Sarasota

11/20/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Limelight

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 20th Anniversary After Party

11/19/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Beauty Empties

Seven Products Our Beauty Editor Used to the Last Drop

11:52am By Heather Dunhill

How Bazaar

Sarasota's Independent Arts and Crafts Fair Serves Up Unique Gift Ideas

11/25/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Storage

New South Sarasota Detwiler's Farm Market Opens Wednesday

11/18/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Coastal Classic

Lilly Pulitzer Pops Up on Siesta Key

11/01/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Sneak Preview

Tis the Season for Holiday Home Tours

9:10am By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Pending Real Estate Sales and Inventory, Median Prices Up in October

11/21/2019 By Staff

Throwing Shade

City Pilot Program Encourages Homeowners to Plant Mature Trees

11/21/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Realtor Association Commercial Division Changes Name

11/20/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Developer Purchases 1.75 Acres of Land From the Sarasota Kennel Club

11/14/2019 Photography by Staff

Sneak Preview

Sneak Peek: The 2020 Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

11/14/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Philanthropy

Veterans' Groups to Hold Holiday Toy Drive, Breakfast

3:12pm By Staff

Grants

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Awards $40,000 to Education Foundation of Sarasota County

3:01pm By Staff

Thanksgiving

City of Sarasota Offices Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday

2:10pm By Staff

Fast Track

PGT Innovations Appoints Mike Wothe President of Western Window Systems

1:58pm By Staff

Fast Track

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast Names New Director of Special Events

1:48pm By Staff

Diversity

Harvey Milk Festival Launches #WeSupport Campaign

1:42pm By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

11/12/2019 By Staff

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health News

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Introduces da Vinci Xi Surgical System

2:48pm By Staff

Health News

FSU, SMH Launch New Hospice, Palliative Care Fellowship

2:27pm By Staff

Health News

'Free Dentistry Day' to Take Place Nov. 23

11/18/2019 By Staff

Brain Health

Lakewood Ranch Brain Health Initiative Exceeds $1.6 Million in Funding

11/13/2019 By Staff

Forever Jung

C.G. Jung Society of Sarasota to Host Lecture and Workshop Series

11/08/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Health News

Hospitals Receive Fall 2019 Leapfrog Safety Grades

11/07/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe