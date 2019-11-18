Meet the Winners of the 10th Annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic

The Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival this weekend announced the winners of its 10th annual competition. Awards were presented on Sunday, Nov. 17; this year's competition drew seven teams of two and nine solo artists from around the world, including Singapore, Canada, Italy, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Columbia, Ireland. Competitors also came from U.S. states including California, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas and Florida. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s competition will benefit student scholarships at Ringling College of Art and Design.

Here's a full list of winners:

First Prize, Team Sculptors

“Mine is Bigger Than Yours,” by Walter McDonald (U.S.) and Abe Waterman (Canada) for $4,000

First Prize, Solo Sculptor

“Sand Man Rises,” by John Gowdy (Italy), $2,000.

Second Prize, Artist Team

“No Place Like Home,” by Craig Mutch (Canada) and Emerson Shreiner (U.S.), $3,000

Third Place, Artist Team

“Mental Block,” by Peter Vogelaar (Canada) and Manuel Campos (Colombia), $2,000

Sculptors’ Choice, Artist Team

“Mental Block,” Peter Vogelaar (Canada) and Manuel Campos (Colombia), $1,000

Second Place, Solo Sculptor

“Magic,” by Karen Fralich (Canada), $1,500

Third Place, Solo Artist

“Home is Not a Place,” by Maxim Gazendam (Netherlands), $1,000

Sculptors’ Choice, Solo Artist

“Home is Not a Place,” Maxim Gazendam (Netherlands), $500

People’s Choice, Artist Team and Solo

The public can see the sculptures and vote online through 5 p.m. today. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and will receive $1,000 and $500, respectively.