  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Visual Arts

Sand Stars

Meet the Winners of the 10th Annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic

This year's competition drew seven teams of two and nine solo artists from around the world.

By Megan McDonald 11/18/2019 at 1:34pm

The Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival this weekend announced the winners of its 10th annual competition. Awards were presented on Sunday, Nov. 17; this year's competition drew seven teams of two and nine solo artists from around the world, including Singapore, Canada, Italy, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Columbia, Ireland. Competitors also came from U.S. states including California, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas and Florida.  A portion of the proceeds from this year’s competition will benefit student scholarships at Ringling College of Art and Design.

Here's a full list of winners:

First Prize, Team Sculptors

“Mine is Bigger Than Yours,” by Walter McDonald (U.S.) and Abe Waterman (Canada) for $4,000

First Prize, Solo Sculptor

“Sand Man Rises,” by John Gowdy (Italy), $2,000. 

Second Prize, Artist Team

“No Place Like Home,” by Craig Mutch (Canada) and Emerson Shreiner (U.S.), $3,000 

Third Place, Artist Team

“Mental Block,” by Peter Vogelaar (Canada) and Manuel Campos (Colombia), $2,000 

Sculptors’ Choice, Artist Team

“Mental Block,” Peter Vogelaar (Canada) and Manuel Campos (Colombia), $1,000

Second Place, Solo Sculptor 

“Magic,” by Karen Fralich (Canada), $1,500

Third Place, Solo Artist

“Home is Not a Place,” by Maxim Gazendam (Netherlands), $1,000

Sculptors’ Choice, Solo Artist

“Home is Not a Place,” Maxim Gazendam (Netherlands), $500

People’s Choice, Artist Team and Solo

The public can see the sculptures and vote online through 5 p.m. today. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and will receive $1,000 and $500, respectively.  

Filed under
Siesta Key Crystal Classic Master Sand Sculpting Competition
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Ugly Delicious

'Ugly Produce' Delivery Company Begins Shipping to Florida

12:33pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Storage

New South Sarasota Detwiler's Farm Market Opens Wednesday

11:58am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Openings

Blasé Bistro Brings French-Mediterranean Food to Southside Village

11/14/2019 By Shelby Schwartz

Turn off the oven

Where to Dine Out on Thanksgiving Day

11/14/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Weekly Planner

A Murder Mystery Dinner Party and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

11/13/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Pair well

How to Pick the Perfect Wine to Drink on Thanksgiving

11/12/2019 By Bob McGinn

Arts & Entertainment

Sand Stars

Meet the Winners of the 10th Annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic

1:34pm By Megan McDonald

Limelight

Wine, Women and Shoes Luncheon 2019

10:04am Photography by Lori Sax

Baseball

Orioles Add Spring Training Home Game

11/17/2019 By Staff

Review

Asolo Rep Makes The Sound of Music Ring

11/17/2019 By Kay Kipling

Jules’ Rules

Sarasota Performer's New Book Offers Witty Advice for Women on the Dating Scene

11/14/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Nov. 14-20

11/14/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Storage

New South Sarasota Detwiler's Farm Market Opens Wednesday

11:58am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Coastal Classic

Lilly Pulitzer Pops Up on Siesta Key

11/01/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shoe Obsession

Four Fab Pairs of Heels for Fall

10/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Make it sew

What's in Her Bag: Canned Ham Vintage's Cheri McNulty

10/29/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate

Developer Purchases 1.75 Acres of Land From the Sarasota Kennel Club

11/14/2019 Photography by Staff

Sneak Preview

The 2020 Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

11/14/2019 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

An Oyster Bay Landings Home Sells for $4 Million

11/12/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Tarpon Towers Purchases Space for Corporate HQ in Lakewood Ranch

11/12/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Five Acres of Main Plaza Sold

11/11/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Statewide Housing Data Trends Upward in Third Quarter of 2019

11/08/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Grants

PEL Grants $12,700 in Funding to Coastal Behavioral Healthcare

3:06pm By Staff

Branding

Ned Davis Research Rebrands

2:40pm By Staff

Benevolent Bling

Online Jewelry Retailer Takes Steps to Reduce Harmful Plastic Pollution

2:33pm By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Sand Stars

Meet the Winners of the 10th Annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic

1:34pm By Megan McDonald

Limelight

Wine, Women and Shoes Luncheon 2019

10:04am Photography by Lori Sax

City News

Citizens’ Academy Returns for 2020

11/17/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Allentown from Sarasota-Bradenton

11/12/2019 By Staff

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health News

'Free Dentistry Day' to Take Place Nov. 23

2:51pm By Staff

Brain Health

Lakewood Ranch Brain Health Initiative Exceeds $1.6 Million in Funding

11/13/2019 By Staff

Forever Jung

C.G. Jung Society of Sarasota to Host Lecture and Workshop Series

11/08/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Health News

Hospitals Receive Fall 2019 Leapfrog Safety Grades

11/07/2019 By Staff

Health Report

Groundbreaking Prostate Cancer Trial Taking Place in Sarasota

11/07/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Fast Track

Coastal Orthopedics Adds Two New Physicians

11/06/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe