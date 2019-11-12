  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Top Sale

An Oyster Bay Landings Home Sells for $4 Million

The modernist home was designed by award-winning architect Guy Peterson.

By Ilene Denton 11/12/2019 at 4:29pm

A modernist home at 1404 Kenilworth St. in the gated waterfront community of Oyster Bay Landings has sold furnished for $4 million after an original list price of $4,385,000. The 5,428-square-foot home, built in 2007, was designed by award-winning architect Guy Peterson. It has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, with a 30-foot bridge leading to the master suite. There are over 4000 square feet of outdoor space, with a heated pool and spa, courtyard with fire pit and outdoor kitchen. Listing agent Karen Cash Greco of Greco Real Estate says the new owners are from the St. Petersburg area.

Filed under
Sarasota real estate news
