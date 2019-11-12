An Oyster Bay Landings Home Sells for $4 Million

A modernist home at 1404 Kenilworth St. in the gated waterfront community of Oyster Bay Landings has sold furnished for $4 million after an original list price of $4,385,000. The 5,428-square-foot home, built in 2007, was designed by award-winning architect Guy Peterson. It has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, with a 30-foot bridge leading to the master suite. There are over 4000 square feet of outdoor space, with a heated pool and spa, courtyard with fire pit and outdoor kitchen. Listing agent Karen Cash Greco of Greco Real Estate says the new owners are from the St. Petersburg area.