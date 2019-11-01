  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Coastal Classic

Lilly Pulitzer Pops Up on Siesta Key

The store is located at 5118 Ocean Blvd. in Siesta Key Village.

By Megan McDonald 11/1/2019 at 2:28pm

Lilly Pulitzer, the Palm Beach-based fashion brand known for its bright tropical prints, has opened a pop-up shop on Siesta Key. Located at 5118 Ocean Blvd. in Siesta Key Village, the store features a variety of clothing (both kids' and women's) and accessories, including shoes, handbags and gifts. Special Sarasota-themed merchandise, like a colorful beach towel, is also available. Here's a peek inside. 

 

Filed under
Siesta Key, lilly pulitzer
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Sip, baby, sip

Forks & Corks Tickets Go on Sale Monday

10/31/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eastward bound

New Libby's in Lakewood Ranch Opens Today

10/31/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

The Reborn Libby's Improves on the Original

10/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Coffee Shop Hangout, an Italian Wine Dinner and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

10/30/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Let's give 'em something to taco 'bout

New Mexican Eatery in Old Two Senoritas Spot to Open Next Month

10/30/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Sound Wave

Restaurants are Getting Louder. Not Everyone Loves the Trend

10/29/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Disc drive

Ultimate Frisbee Tournament Comes to Sarasota

11:16am By Shelby Schwartz

The man with the baton

Five Takeaways From a Talk With Acclaimed Conductor Gerard Schwarz

10/31/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Finds Relevance in Greek Classic Antigone

10/31/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

10/31/2019 By Ilene Denton

A Really Big Sand Box

Sand Sculptor Karen Fralich Returns to This Year's Siesta Key Crystal Classic

10/30/2019 By Kay Kipling

Essential Intelligence

Inside the Wide World of Cricket

10/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Coastal Classic

Lilly Pulitzer Pops Up on Siesta Key

2:28pm By Megan McDonald

Shoe Obsession

Four Fab Pairs of Heels for Fall

10/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Make it sew

What's in Her Bag: Canned Ham Vintage's Cheri McNulty

10/29/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Time Machine

A New Skincare Clinic Offers High-Tech Treatments

10/28/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

Siesta Key Notches Second-Highest Home Sale Ever

11:12am By Staff

Mod Moment

SarasotaMOD Weekend Celebrates 'Sarasota in the Sixties'

10/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Atomic Mod

Home Tour: A ’60s Southgate Ranch Meets the 21st Century

10/30/2019 Photography by Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Realtors Affiliate With Local Firms

10/30/2019 By Staff

Top Sales

One Day, Two Mega Sales on Anna Maria Island

10/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

What Your Money Can Buy

What $475,000 Will Buy You on Longboat Key

10/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Travel

SRQ Airport Opens New Cell Phone Lot

1:46pm By Staff

Grants

Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation Board Approves $3.8 Million in Grants

1:38pm By Staff

Grants

Selah Freedom Receives $750,000 Grant from Department of Justice

10/31/2019 By Staff

Literacy

Reading Initiative in Sarasota Outperforms National Average for Third Year

10/31/2019 By Staff

Fast Track

Williams Parker Adds Tax Attorney

10/31/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Test Drives a Tesla and Sees the Future

10/31/2019 By Robert Plunket

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Health & Fitness

Healthcare

New Medicare Nursing Home Ratings Released

10/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Sound Wave

Restaurants are Getting Louder. Not Everyone Loves the Trend

10/29/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health News

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Honors Physicians, Installs New Staff Leaders

10/28/2019 By Staff

Health Report

New Robot Aids in Knee Replacements

10/25/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Fitness

F45 Training Opens Lakewood Ranch Location

10/24/2019 By Staff

Wellness

Lasting Looks of Sarasota Opens Lasting Looks Academy

10/22/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe