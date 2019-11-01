Lilly Pulitzer Pops Up on Siesta Key

Lilly Pulitzer, the Palm Beach-based fashion brand known for its bright tropical prints, has opened a pop-up shop on Siesta Key. Located at 5118 Ocean Blvd. in Siesta Key Village, the store features a variety of clothing (both kids' and women's) and accessories, including shoes, handbags and gifts. Special Sarasota-themed merchandise, like a colorful beach towel, is also available. Here's a peek inside.