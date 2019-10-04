  1. Home & Real Estate
For Sale: John Ringling's Beach House

It was built by John Ringling back in 1928 as housing for his seasonal employees. And what housing—it’s right across from the best part of the beach.

By Robert Plunket 10/4/2019 at 1:02pm

Here’s a great business opportunity if you’re looking for a career change—the Ringling Beach House on Siesta Key is now on the market. We’ve all driven by it a million times, where it stands out from all the newer-looking neighbors by virtue of its authentic 1920s Spanish architecture. 

It was built by John Ringling back in 1928 as housing for his seasonal employees. And what housing—it’s right across from the best part of the beach. Now it’s a boutique guest house with 11 units and .67 acres of property.

The units are spread out over four different buildings, each with a circus or beachy name, like Ringmaster and Sea Turtle. All units contain a kitchen –some have washers and dryers—and they are set up for simple housekeeping. Renovated not too long ago, the interiors are modern and well-furnished. During the season you’ll pay a little over $300 a night. On-line reviews are awesome.

There are two swimming pools, grills for outdoor cooking and lots of corners and nooks for sunbathing and relaxing. I don’t see any reference to a dedicated owner’s quarters but I guess you could turn one of the three bedroom suites into your own little home. There’s no restaurant but over 30 are within walking distance. As a piece of Sarasota history this place is unique. You’ve got the beach and the Ringling connection, still going strong after almost 100 years.

523 Beach Road is priced at $5.2 million. For more info call Daria Spina of Michael Saunders at (941) 650-7207.

real estate junkie
