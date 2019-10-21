UnGala Gala 2019

A massive rainstorm generated by Tropical Storm Nestor may have forced organizers of The Ringling's UnGala 2019 celebration to move the party from the museum grounds to The Circus Arts Conservatory, but the downpour couldn't douse the good vibes. Attendees gorged on excellent food from Mattison's Catering Company, sampled sparkling wines at Total Wine's "bubbly bar" and took in a captivating performance by Dundu, a team of creators who manipulated glowing, dancing puppets.