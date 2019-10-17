  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Visual Arts

Seaside Dreams

Local Artist to Publish Second Book of Island Photography

Mary Lou Johnson's new book, The Lure of Sarasota and Her Islands, is scheduled to be released in November.

By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson 10/17/2019 at 3:50pm

Resident photographer Mary Lou Johnson will be releasing her second pictorial coffee table book, The Lure of Sarasota and Her Islands on Friday, Nov. 1. In the book, Johnson captures the beauty of Sarasota's coastlines from Anna Maria Island through Longboat, Lido, Bird, Siesta, Casey and Manasota Keys. Imagery includes soothing seascapes, classic Florida vignettes and the area's flora and fauna.

After a lifetime of being interested in photography, Johnson seriously picked up a camera about 15 years ago. Since then, she has been relentless in honing her talent and documenting the natural wonders of her home state. “I love immersing myself in nature of all kinds and locales, but am mostly drawn to watery scenes," Johnson says. "God's beautiful world is always challenging and changing and I love capturing it in my art and sharing it.”

In addition to being an accomplished photographer, Johnson worked for many years as a family counselor and divorce mediator. She sees a connection between her peaceful scenes and creating an ambiance of harmony and tranquility. Recently, Sarasota Memorial Hospital purchased 68 of Johnson's prints to hang in its new rehabilitation center to help create a relaxing atmosphere.

The initial printing of Johnson's first book The Lure of Longboat Key sold out in eight months and won numerous accolades, including being featured in New York's International Book Expo. She hopes her new work will continue to inspire both long-time residents and guests to take a moment to relax and appreciate the allure of Sarasota's natural wonders.

The Lure of Sarasota and Her Islands will be available starting Friday, Nov. 1, on Johnson's website, through Amazon and in select shops, including Publix markets.

Filed under
artist, nature, beaches, arts, photography
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

A wing and a prayer

Five Sarasota Spots That Serve Great Chicken Wings

11:11am By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

Oktoberfest, Fried Chicken and Champagne and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

10/16/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

🍷🍷🍷

Wine 101: What You Need to Know About Sulfites

10/15/2019 By Bob McGinn

Farm fun

Eat Local Week Kicks Off Thursday

10/14/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Doing good

Three-Day Event Raises Money for Rural Schools in South Africa

10/10/2019 By Shelby Schwartz

Weekly Planner

A Wizard Pub Crawl, Friends Trivia and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

10/09/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Arts & Entertainment

Seaside Dreams

Local Artist to Publish Second Book of Island Photography

3:50pm By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Oct. 17-23

10/16/2019 By Ilene Denton

Access to the Arts

Van Wezel Foundation Grants $600,000 to Support Arts Education

10/16/2019 By Kay Kipling

Rom-com

'The Great Love Debate' Comes to Sarasota

10/15/2019 By Shelby Schwartz

Limelight

SPARCC Amazing Raise and Raise the Roof

10/14/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Oct. 10-16

10/10/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Openings

Greiner's Fine Men's Clothing Opens on Palm Avenue

10/11/2019 By Staff

Your Next Signature Scent

The Making of an Original Fragrance: Clean, Modern, Natural

10/10/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Openings

The Farmhouse Donuts and Decor Opens Sarasota Location

09/30/2019 By Staff

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Historic Bradenton Farmhouse

5:28pm By Robert Plunket

Real Estate

Locals Honored by Florida Association of Realtors

10/15/2019 By Staff

Commercial Real Estate

Posh Plum Furniture Consignment Will Open New, Larger Showroom

10/14/2019 By Staff

Architecture Events

Center For Architecture Presents "4-Site Lines" Exhibit, Laurel Park Walking Tour

10/14/2019 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes Starts Oct. 18

10/14/2019 By Ilene Denton

Commercial Real Estate

The Beach Club at Anna Maria Sells for $3.7 Million

10/08/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Grants

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Awards $40,000 Grant to Embracing Our Differences

10:01am By Staff

Fast Track

Easterseals Happiness House Hires Community Engagement Director

9:50am By Staff

Networking

Sarasota and Manatee Chambers to Host Business Expo, Networking Event

9:42am By Staff

Appointments

Bradenton Attorney Appointed to 12th Circuit Court

9:33am By Staff

Mental Health

State Hires First-Ever Disaster Recovery Mental Health Coordinator

10/16/2019 By Staff

Green Places

Local Organizations Launch New Sustainability Initiative

10/16/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Summertime sadness

How to Survive a Breakup, Sarasota Style

08/05/2019 By Olivia Letts

Health & Fitness

Awards

Sarasota Dermatologist Named 2019 Surgeon of the Year

10/16/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Commits $316,000 to Brain Health Initiative

10/08/2019 By Staff

Treating the Uninsured

Manatee County's Remote Area Medical Clinic Treats Patients Facing Health Disasters

10/07/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fast Track

Gastroenterologist Joins Lakewood Ranch Practice

10/04/2019 By Staff

Health

Melissa Gilbert to Headline Tidewell Hospice Luncheon

10/03/2019 By Staff

Media

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Introduces New Podcast

09/30/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe