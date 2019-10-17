Local Artist to Publish Second Book of Island Photography

Resident photographer Mary Lou Johnson will be releasing her second pictorial coffee table book, The Lure of Sarasota and Her Islands on Friday, Nov. 1. In the book, Johnson captures the beauty of Sarasota's coastlines from Anna Maria Island through Longboat, Lido, Bird, Siesta, Casey and Manasota Keys. Imagery includes soothing seascapes, classic Florida vignettes and the area's flora and fauna.

After a lifetime of being interested in photography, Johnson seriously picked up a camera about 15 years ago. Since then, she has been relentless in honing her talent and documenting the natural wonders of her home state. “I love immersing myself in nature of all kinds and locales, but am mostly drawn to watery scenes," Johnson says. "God's beautiful world is always challenging and changing and I love capturing it in my art and sharing it.”

In addition to being an accomplished photographer, Johnson worked for many years as a family counselor and divorce mediator. She sees a connection between her peaceful scenes and creating an ambiance of harmony and tranquility. Recently, Sarasota Memorial Hospital purchased 68 of Johnson's prints to hang in its new rehabilitation center to help create a relaxing atmosphere.

The initial printing of Johnson's first book The Lure of Longboat Key sold out in eight months and won numerous accolades, including being featured in New York's International Book Expo. She hopes her new work will continue to inspire both long-time residents and guests to take a moment to relax and appreciate the allure of Sarasota's natural wonders.

The Lure of Sarasota and Her Islands will be available starting Friday, Nov. 1, on Johnson's website, through Amazon and in select shops, including Publix markets.