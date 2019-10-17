  1. Home & Real Estate
For Sale: A Historic Bradenton Farmhouse

It’s been updated in a way that still allows it to be quaint and quirky without a “just flipped” feeling and the current owners’ shabby chic style is the perfect look for the place.

By Robert Plunket 10/17/2019 at 5:28pm

This old (1925) farmhouse-style home in Bradenton may well be the cutest around. It’s been updated in a way that still allows it to be quaint and quirky without a “just flipped” feeling and the current owners’ shabby chic style is the perfect look for the place. 

It’s got to bedrooms and one-an-a-half baths. The bedrooms are on the second floor and the lower level is an opened-up living area, with an unusual modern staircase connecting the two. The kitchen is spacious and updated. There are two great porches. The back one is more of a deck, perfect for outdoor dining, and the front one is glass enclosed but could easily be opened up.

The lot is almost a third of an acre, with very nice mature landscaping and it suits the house perfectly. It’s in one of those close-to-downtown neighborhoods in Bradenton that is slowly improving. And the price—$200,000—is hard to beat. 

1505 18th St. W., Bradenton, is priced at $200,000. For more info call Mike Chaffee of Coastal Luxury Properties at (941) 201-9115.

