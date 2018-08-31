For Sale: A 'West of Trail' A-Frame From 1972

If you’re going to be working at the new Sarasota Museum of Art, here’s the perfect home. It’s located right across the street and has the avant garde look that should appeal to a hip museum administrator.

It’s an A-frame that was built back in 1972 but it has been remodeled into something sleek and modern. With over 1,700 square feet, it’s roomier than it looks; there are three bedrooms and three baths, plus a loft-like space overlooking the living area. It has a decked and fenced back yard and it’s xeriscaped.

High Point Circle is a charming little cul-de-sac right off the Trail. It borders Hudson Bayou and has an eclectic collection of mostly older homes. My biggest question is, how do you hang your paintings on those sloping walls? Well, I’m sure somebody at the Museum can figure it out.

1909 High Point Circle is priced at $499,000. For more information call Pamela Strom of ReMax Platinum at (941) 929-9090.