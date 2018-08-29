  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

Year of the Bird

In This Year of the Bird, 10 Species Local Birdwatchers Love to Spot

Sarasota is a bird lover's paradise.

By Kay Kipling 8/29/2018 at 9:45am Published in the September 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

In Sarasota, a bird lover’s paradise, it’s always time to celebrate these feathered flying creatures. But 2018 is special. National Geographic and the National Audubon Society have declared it the Year of the Bird in honor of the centennial of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which has saved millions of birds since its enactment in 1918. Today, oil spills, power lines and communication towers remain threats to birds, but you can help protect them by taking a “featured action” each month, from learning to identify bird habitats to distinguishing their varied songs and call notes. (Click here for details). 

Blessed with both migratory visitors and colorful year-round residents, here on the Gulf coast a multitude of beautiful species is ready for their close-ups. We asked local experts to spotlight 10 of their favorites and where to find them.  

Filed under
birds
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

Breakfast with Santa, Beer Garden Bazaars and More Local Dining Events this Week

11/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

FRESH OUT THE OVEN

New Junior League of Sarasota Cookbook Captures Sarasota's Stomach and Soul

11/21/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Food

The 25 Best Lunch Spots in Sarasota

11/21/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pie Time

What It's Really Like to Make Pies with the Yoder's Restaurant Bakers

11/20/2018 By Megan McDonald

Weekly Planner

Pub Crawls, Music Festivals and More Local Dining Events

11/20/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Food

New Butcher Shop Opens Next Week

11/20/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Art of Our Time

The Ringling’s New Stages Expands to Offer More Performances, More of the Time

2:37pm By Kay Kipling

It's Here!

Finally Approved, Huge Civic Project The Bay Begins With a Linear Park

11:36am By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Nov. 29-Dec. 5

10:42am By Ilene Denton

SPOTLIGHT

Five Questions with Filmmaker and Humanitarian Caroline Baron

11/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Lights, Camera, Action

Ringling College Completes Its State-of-the-Art Studio Lab Complex

11/28/2018 By Megan McDonald

Winning Works

Local Students Awarded for 2019 Embracing Our Differences Exhibit

11/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Retail

Great Grandson of Bealls Founder Named Retailer's Next President

11/28/2018 By Staff

Retail

Average Spending By Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers Tops $313

11/28/2018 By Staff

Shop Local

Shop Small, Shop Local This Black Friday and Beyond

11/21/2018 By Heather Saba

Retail

164 Million Americans Expected to Go Shopping Over Thanksgiving Weekend

11/19/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Top Sales

High Prices in Hi Hat Ranch, Tocobaga Bay

9:08am By Ilene Denton

Architecture Events

A Downtown Walking Tour, a Closer Look at Architect Philip Johnson and More

11/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

Tis the Season

Holiday Tour of Homes is Dec. 1-2

11/28/2018 By Ilene Denton

On the Homefront

New Model Homes in The Lake Club, Neal Communities Debuts Canoe Creek and More

11/27/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Number of Housing Starts Declines

11/21/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Sarasota County Home Sales Drop

11/21/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Construction

Fast-Track Training for Heating and Air Conditioning Installers Begins in January

2:11pm By Staff

It's Here!

Finally Approved, Huge Civic Project The Bay Begins With a Linear Park

11:36am By Ilene Denton

Transportation

County Considering Changes to Bus Routes

11:08am By Staff

Philanthropy

Foundation Names New Communications and Learning Officer

11:01am By Staff

SPOTLIGHT

Five Questions with Filmmaker and Humanitarian Caroline Baron

11/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Awards

Business Group Honors 'Lifetime Achievement' Recipients

11/28/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

American Life Expectancy Drops Again

10:54am By Staff

Health care

Parkinson’s Nonprofit Leader Named Vice Chair of National Alliance

11/28/2018 By Staff

Health care

Mental Health Nonprofit Names New Executive Director, Development Director

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Hospitals Earn 'A,' 'B' and 'C' Grades for Patient Safety

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

11/07/2018 By Staff

Health care

Speaker Series Features Parkinson's Experts

11/02/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe