In This Year of the Bird, 10 Species Local Birdwatchers Love to Spot

In Sarasota, a bird lover’s paradise, it’s always time to celebrate these feathered flying creatures. But 2018 is special. National Geographic and the National Audubon Society have declared it the Year of the Bird in honor of the centennial of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which has saved millions of birds since its enactment in 1918. Today, oil spills, power lines and communication towers remain threats to birds, but you can help protect them by taking a “featured action” each month, from learning to identify bird habitats to distinguishing their varied songs and call notes. (Click here for details).

Blessed with both migratory visitors and colorful year-round residents, here on the Gulf coast a multitude of beautiful species is ready for their close-ups. We asked local experts to spotlight 10 of their favorites and where to find them.