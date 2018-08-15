For Sale: Pint-Sized, Gulf-Front Splendor on Casey Key

Not every house on Casey Key is a mansion. Back in the old days of the '40s and '50s there were plenty of little beach cottages. Most have disappeared over the years, replaced by enormous homes for the world’s super-rich.

But a few still remain and here is one of the more charming. It was built back in 1950 and it’s small—just 1,140 square feet, with two bedrooms and a bath and a half. But the lot is big, almost an acre, and beautifully landscaped. And best of all, you’ll find 100 feet of beautiful Gulf-front beach.

The home has been chicly remodeled, with wood floors, white paneling, a fireplace, beamed and vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. The out door living area is terrific. There’s a free form, uncaged pool, a gazebo, and a pavilion, and various terraces and decks. It’s discrete and understated and close to perfect.

The size of the house doesn’t come anywhere near the price tag ($2,995,000), and the theory is that someone will build something much larger on the property and keep the cottage as a guest house. Maybe some eccentric millionaire would want to keep it just the way it is—cozy and simple. (Although come to think of it, that’s never happened in the history of Florida real estate.)

621 Casey Key Road is priced at $2,995,000. For more information call Sarah Macrae of Michael Saunders and Co. at 941-587-1195.