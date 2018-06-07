Real Estate Junkie
For Sale: Three Well-Located, Well-Priced Pool Homes
Here’s a look at three pool homes currently on the market. They’re all under $300,000 and they’re in great shape.
One of the best things about living in Sarasota is that you can have your very own pool. You don’t have to share it with anybody; it’s all yours to use any time you want, including late night skinny-dipping. And if you look around, you’ll find pool homes don’t have to be expensive.
Here’s a look at three well-priced pool homes currently on the market. They’re all under $300,000, they’re in great shape and they’re very well located.
4048 Berkshire Drive is big enough for a family with a lot of kids—it has five bedrooms. There’s a family room with fireplace that overlooks the pool and the fully fenced backyard. It’s located in Lake Sarasota, just east of I-75 off Bee Ridge and is listed at $275,000. For more info call Jill Thomas of Michael Saunders and Co. at (941) 544-1160.
2536 Gulf Gate Drive has two bedrooms and two baths plus a bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom. It was built in 1961 but has had a lot of updates. The pool faces a nice, private wooded view and has newish pavers. Plus, of course, a great Gulf Gate location. Listed at $297,800. For more information call Debbie Hering at (941) 320-1070.
2904 Homasassa Road is a Southgate classic—three bedrooms, two baths, with a beautiful updated kitchen and terrazzo floors. Here the pool faces south and has a pavered deck. The backyard is fenced for privacy and the central location places it right in the middle of everything. Listed at $299,000. Call Samantha Kasprzyk-Benge of Key Solutions at (941) 650-3732.