  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Three Well-Located, Well-Priced Pool Homes

Here’s a look at three pool homes currently on the market. They’re all under $300,000 and they’re in great shape.

By Robert Plunket 6/7/2018 at 3:51pm

One of the best things about living in Sarasota is that you can have your very own pool. You don’t have to share it with anybody; it’s all yours to use any time you want, including late night skinny-dipping. And if you look around, you’ll find pool homes don’t have to be expensive. 

Here’s a look at three well-priced pool homes currently on the market. They’re all  under $300,000, they’re in great shape and they’re very well located. 

4048 Berkshire Drive is big enough for a family with a lot of kids—it has five bedrooms. There’s a family room with fireplace that overlooks the pool and the fully fenced backyard. It’s located in Lake Sarasota, just east of I-75 off Bee Ridge and is listed at $275,000. For more info call Jill Thomas of Michael Saunders and Co. at (941) 544-1160.

2536 Gulf Gate Drive has two bedrooms and two baths plus a bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom. It was built in 1961 but has had a lot of updates. The pool faces a nice, private wooded view and has newish pavers. Plus, of course, a great Gulf Gate location. Listed at $297,800. For more information call Debbie Hering at (941) 320-1070. 

2904 Homasassa Road is a Southgate classic—three bedrooms, two baths, with a beautiful updated kitchen and terrazzo floors. Here the pool faces south and has a pavered deck. The backyard is fenced for privacy and the central location places it right in the middle of everything. Listed at $299,000. Call Samantha Kasprzyk-Benge of Key Solutions at (941) 650-3732.

Filed under
real estate junkie
Show Comments

Related Content

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Pre-World War II Home in Laurel Park

04/23/2018 By Robert Plunket

Dear Real Estate Junkie

Questions About Buying a Sarasota Home? Our Real Estate Blogger's Got Answers

11/30/2017 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Ultimate Old Florida Property

04/06/2018 By Robert Plunket

Escape to Old Florida

When is a Trailer Worth $300,000? When It Comes With a View and an Iconic Way of Life

11/29/2017 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

BEACH BAR BASH

Sharky’s on the Pier Named Florida’s Best Beach Bar

06/06/2018 By Pam Daniel

Wine Time

Friday Date Night BOGO, Culinary Art Cooking Class, Bordeaux Wine Tasting and More Local Dining Events

06/06/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Food

Restaurant Chain Named One of America's Best Places to Work

05/30/2018 By Staff

Eat This Now

First Bite: Overture at Art Ovation Hotel

05/30/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Eat This Now

The Best Things We Ate in May

05/30/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Savor Sarasota, the St. Armands Seafood & Music Festival and More Local Dining Events

05/30/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Arts & Entertainment

People's Choice

Vote Now for the 2018 Spirit of Sarasota Architecture Award

2:46pm By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 7-13

9:45am By Ilene Denton

A Land Re-Remembered

A Florida Classic Gets a Graphic Novel Remake

06/06/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship

Deals

Rosemary District Properties Fetch Almost $2 Million

06/06/2018 By Staff

A classic gets a makeover

Selections From A Land Remembered: A Graphic Novel

06/06/2018 By Vanessa Blankenship Photography by Andre Frattino

Back in Business

Season Two of Claws Starts June 10

06/05/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fashion & Shopping

Bespoke Fillers

A Dermatologist Answers Eight Questions You Need to Know Before Getting Fillers

01/15/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Glam Squad

Tips on Aging Well from Industry Experts

12/27/2017 By Ilene Denton

Data

Father's Day Spending Expected to Total $15.3 Billion

06/04/2018 By Staff

Beating the Heat

How to Beat the Heat This Summer—and Still Look Cool

05/30/2018 By Heather Dunhill

In the Glow

Artist and Stylist Clara Villanueva Shares Her Beauty Tips

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

What to Wear When You're Expecting

Sneak Peek: HATCH's Spring 2018 Maternity Collection

05/25/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Three Well-Located, Well-Priced Pool Homes

3:51pm By Robert Plunket

People's Choice

Vote Now for the 2018 Spirit of Sarasota Architecture Award

2:46pm By Ilene Denton

New hires

Agent Joins Palmer Ranch Real Estate Office

2:03pm By Staff

Deals

Office Sold for Over $1.3 Million

1:55pm By Staff

Deals

Developer, Law Firm Plan New Mixed-Use Downtown Project

06/06/2018 By Staff

Spirit of Sarasota

Vote for Your Favorite Building in the 2018 Spirit of Sarasota People's Choice Architecture Awards

06/06/2018

News & City Life

Finance

Manufacturer Provides Stock to All Employees

2:19pm By Staff

Environment

Fertilizer Restrictions Now in Effect

2:12pm By Staff

Government

Sarasota County Selects New Assistant Administrator

1:25pm By Staff

A Whale of a Tale

Group of Whale Sharks Spotted Off Anna Maria Island

10:45am By Megan McDonald

Philanthropy

Donation Will Help Jewish Federation Redevelop Sarasota Campus

06/06/2018 By Staff

Politics

Proposed Changes to Florida Constitution to Be Discussed Monday

06/06/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Awards

Sarasota Attorney Receives Rare Boy Scouts Honor

06/01/2018 By Staff

Planning

Future of 10th Street Boat Ramp to Be Discussed Wednesday

06/01/2018 By Staff

Deals

Developer Picks Real Estate Firm for Marina Sales

05/31/2018 By Staff

Splash!

Cool Off at These Four Fantastic Splash Parks

05/30/2018 By Ilene Denton

Honors

Ski-a-Rees Recognized for Tourism Contributions

05/07/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Tour to Highlight Luxurious Charter Jet

04/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Nonprofits Expand Free Mental Health Programs for Veterans

06/04/2018 By Staff

Health care

Study Examines Accuracy of Diagnostic Test Created By Sarasota Company

05/31/2018 By Staff

One Day

A Day in the Life of Buddhist Teacher Gen Chodor

05/30/2018 By Susan Burns

Appointments

Philanthropic Cardiologist Joins Health Care Foundation Board

05/21/2018 By Staff

Health care

American Birth Rate Hits Record Low

05/18/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

New Program Addresses Health Care Language Barriers

05/17/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

Top Bridal Trends for Fall

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe