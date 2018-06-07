For Sale: Three Well-Located, Well-Priced Pool Homes

One of the best things about living in Sarasota is that you can have your very own pool. You don’t have to share it with anybody; it’s all yours to use any time you want, including late night skinny-dipping. And if you look around, you’ll find pool homes don’t have to be expensive.

Here’s a look at three well-priced pool homes currently on the market. They’re all under $300,000, they’re in great shape and they’re very well located.

4048 Berkshire Drive is big enough for a family with a lot of kids—it has five bedrooms. There’s a family room with fireplace that overlooks the pool and the fully fenced backyard. It’s located in Lake Sarasota, just east of I-75 off Bee Ridge and is listed at $275,000. For more info call Jill Thomas of Michael Saunders and Co. at (941) 544-1160.

2536 Gulf Gate Drive has two bedrooms and two baths plus a bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom. It was built in 1961 but has had a lot of updates. The pool faces a nice, private wooded view and has newish pavers. Plus, of course, a great Gulf Gate location. Listed at $297,800. For more information call Debbie Hering at (941) 320-1070.

2904 Homasassa Road is a Southgate classic—three bedrooms, two baths, with a beautiful updated kitchen and terrazzo floors. Here the pool faces south and has a pavered deck. The backyard is fenced for privacy and the central location places it right in the middle of everything. Listed at $299,000. Call Samantha Kasprzyk-Benge of Key Solutions at (941) 650-3732.