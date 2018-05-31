  1. Home & Real Estate
For Sale: A 1960s Wood-Paneled Home in Old Forest Lakes

This ain't your grandma's wood paneling.

By Robert Plunket 5/31/2018 at 4:04pm

I love a home with a wood-paneled interior and they are getting harder and harder to find. What was very popular 50 or so years ago has all but vanished these days. Even homes that had pecky cypress or pine interiors originally have had them ripped out or painted over. 

So this home is Old Forest Lakes is a magnificent survivor. Just about every room—including the bathrooms and the lanai—still sports the original wood interior, beautifully maintained and still glowing. And just look at those floors!

Many such homes end up looking dark. Not this one, though. Plenty of windows let in just the right amount of light. In the bedrooms the paneling has been painted –nice but I’d be tempted to take off the paint and bring back the coziness of a cabin in the woods.

The home is located in Old Forest Lakes, which we featured in our March issue. It was built in 1968 and sits on three quarters of an acre. It’s got 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in just over 3,000 square feet. 

3477 W. Forest Lake Drive is priced at $450,000. For more information call Judy Nimz of Michael Saunders and Co. at (941) 374-0196.

Forest Lakes
