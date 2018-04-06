  1. Home & Real Estate
For Sale: The Ultimate Old Florida Property

Here’s one the prettiest—and largest—pieces of waterfront left in town.

Photography by Robert Plunket 4/6/2018

Here’s one of the prettiest—and largest—pieces of waterfront left: just over three acres of land at the end of historic Vamo Drive. It’s the ultimate Old Florida property, with two older homes on it already, but with plenty of room to build another. Tear 'em down, use them as guest cottages, build a little compound, it’s up to you.

Vamo Drive is a charming little street in the southern part of town, about a mile or so from the Sarasota Square Mall. It has 13 old Spanish bungalows from the mid-1920s, each updated a little differently, but still pretty much intact after all these years.

And there, right at the very end, is number 1710. The Spanish house was the home of Norma Martin, one of Sarasota’s pioneer realtors. There is also an older, circa 1900, two-story home, built in the style of an old farmhouse.

Norma Martin died in 2016 at age 101. She and her husband Jack owned the property since 1946, and its original ownership can be traced all the way back to Bertha Palmer. Its historic lineage is impeccable but most of all it’s downright gorgeous, with wide green lawns, palm trees, and views out to the bay and the mangrove islands.

1710 Vamo Drive is priced at $2,695,000. For more information call Tom Cinquegrano of Michael Saunders and Co. at (941) 284-5049.

